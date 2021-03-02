New Mach-Blue Drill Bits Offer Head-Turning Performance and Eye-Catching Appearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyder® today unveiled its highest-performance drilling accessories yet — the new STINGER™ Mach-Blue™ high-speed steel (HSS) bits for wood and metal drilling, which will be available as a home center exclusive at Lowe's.

Mach-Blue™ armor plated drill bits from Spyder last up to 100 times longer than titanium or black oxide drill bits when drilling metal. Spyder Mach-Blue armor plated drill bits are available as a home center exclusive at Lowe's.

The bits mark the debut of Spyder's proprietary Mach-Blue™ armor plating, an ultra-hard surface plating that helps retain sharp cutting edges and reduce heat build-up, resulting in faster cuts and exceptionally long life. The Mach-Blue™ plating gives the bits an eye-catching, iridescent blue finish that performs like nothing else on the market.

Beneath the plating, the bits are constructed of heat-treated M-Series tool steel, known for its durability and resistance to breakage. They are optimized for use in wood, steel, mild steel, aluminum, stacked materials and other tough-to-drill alloys.

The new HSS bits join Spyder's other STINGER™ drilling accessories, which include auger, power and spade bits. The HSS bits are Spyder's first-ever standard-size drill bits, but there is nothing standard about their performance, said Matt Tyson, Senior Product Manager at Spyder.

"Mach-Blue™ bits are engineered to drill quickly and cleanly over and over," Tyson said. "They cut cleaner and last significantly longer than other high-quality titanium plated or cobalt bits, even when drilling dense, thick metal."

STINGER™ Mach-Blue™ HSS bits have been shown to drill up to 100 times more holes than titanium or black oxide drill bits before a replacement is required, and to make holes up to eight times faster than titanium drill bits.

Other features include a self-centering split point design that won't walk or wander, even on pre-hardened or curved surfaces. The impact-rated 1/4" speed hex shank allows the bit to be used in quick-change impacting drivers as well as conventional three-jaw chucks in hand drills and drill presses. The high-performance, jobber-length bits are made in the USA.

STINGER™ Mach-Blue™ armor plated HSS drill bits are available in a 10-piece kit with an MSRP of $39.98. The kit includes 1/16", 5/64", 3/32", 1/8", 5/32", 3/16", 7/32", 1/4", 5/16" and 3/8" bits, and a durable case with rubberized corners. Individual bits in diameters from 1/16" to 1/2" are sold separately.

STINGER™ Mach-Blue™ armor plated HSS drill bits and other additions to the STINGER™ line of drilling and wood-boring tools will be available online at Lowes.com and rolling out to Lowe's stores nationwide this month.

About Spyder Products

Starting in 2007 with the Spyder Scraper® and continuing with award-winning 3x3® reciprocating saw blades and jigsaw blades, hole saws, Tarantula™ circular saw blades and more, Spyder Products has developed a reputation for making quality power tool attachments that make tough jobs easier for professional contractors. The company has also continued to innovate with features that make their products work harder, last longer and finish the job faster. For more information, visit www.spyderproducts.com.

