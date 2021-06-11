NEW 'Made In The USA' Frame Brand: Live Factory Tour Webinar 6/30/2021

World premiere factory tour over webinar on June 30th showing frame production steps from start to finish including Q&A.

Watch the frame craftspeople live in action making frames

Learn about the design process

How do I join the webinar?

Date: 6/30/2021

Time: 8:30 PM ET

CEO of North Point Eyewear, Joe Zewe, Says, “By manufacturing our own frames and sharing a unique product story, we will help our independent ECP customers further differentiate themselves from the discount chains and big-box retailers, which has always been the goal of Eyenavision. Our advanced design and manufacturing technology will enable North Point Eyewear the flexibility to rapidly develop new styles and offer co-branding or private labeling opportunities for our customers.”

Why is it important to buy “Made in the USA?”

‘Made in the USA’ will grow as a product category ECPs should consider for their business. ‘Made in the USA’ ties into consumer trends such as buying local and understanding the story behind the products we as consumers wear.

What’s the theme of their first product release?

Named for iconic Pittsburgh, PA neighborhoods and bridges, their first collection shows not only who they are as a company, but also the importance of perfection to their entire operation.

Who is North Point Eyewear available to?

Designed specifically to facilitate the needs of the independent ECP

Innovative products at accessible price points

Ordering system that replaces large inventory buy-ins

Customization available for trusted partners and their patients in terms of sizing, colors, and special request for frame modification

Extensive color pallet customization

About the webinar host, Eyetrepreneur Media:

Eyetrepreneur Media is a boutique lead generation and marketing agency with a special focus on growing startups. Whether it's a product launch or new business, we get you to market quickly and make it exciting for eye care professionals to adopt your software or physical goods. The agency believes in micro-marketing campaigns to deliver results quickly, and then revise and adapt.

