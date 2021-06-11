NEW 'Made In The USA' Frame Brand: Live Factory Tour Webinar 6/30/2021
Jun 11, 2021, 08:58 ET
Burlington, Vt., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Point Eyewear, created by Eyenavision, Inc in Pittsburgh, PA to participate in a webinar hosted by Eyetrepreneur Media in a live factory tour showing eyewear made step-by-step.
About the webinar:
- Watch the frame craftspeople live in action making frames
- Learn about the design process
- Get your opportunity to be 1st in line to open an account
How do I join the webinar?
Signup at https://grow.eyetrepreneur.com/4XjI
Date: 6/30/2021
Time: 8:30 PM ET
CEO of North Point Eyewear, Joe Zewe, Says, “By manufacturing our own frames and sharing a unique product story, we will help our independent ECP customers further differentiate themselves from the discount chains and big-box retailers, which has always been the goal of Eyenavision. Our advanced design and manufacturing technology will enable North Point Eyewear the flexibility to rapidly develop new styles and offer co-branding or private labeling opportunities for our customers.”
Why is it important to buy “Made in the USA?”
‘Made in the USA’ will grow as a product category ECPs should consider for their business. ‘Made in the USA’ ties into consumer trends such as buying local and understanding the story behind the products we as consumers wear.
What’s the theme of their first product release?
Named for iconic Pittsburgh, PA neighborhoods and bridges, their first collection shows not only who they are as a company, but also the importance of perfection to their entire operation.
Who is North Point Eyewear available to?
- Designed specifically to facilitate the needs of the independent ECP
- Innovative products at accessible price points
- Ordering system that replaces large inventory buy-ins
- Customization available for trusted partners and their patients in terms of sizing, colors, and special request for frame modification
- Extensive color pallet customization
About the webinar host, Eyetrepreneur Media:
Eyetrepreneur Media is a boutique lead generation and marketing agency with a special focus on growing startups. Whether it's a product launch or new business, we get you to market quickly and make it exciting for eye care professionals to adopt your software or physical goods. The agency believes in micro-marketing campaigns to deliver results quickly, and then revise and adapt.
