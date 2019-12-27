New Major Order From China

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bactiguard has received a new order from Well Lead Medical (Well Lead) in China. The order will be delivered promptly and generate revenues in the fourth quarter of approximately SEK 16.5 million.

"This is the second order from Well Lead outside the initial contract and further strengthens that end-customer sales in China are picking up. At the same, we don't expect to receive any new orders from Well Lead in the beginning of next year, given the high volumes delivered in the third and fourth quarters of this year," says Christian Kinch, CEO.

In June 2018, Bactiguard signed a combined distribution and license agreement with Well Lead, China's leading manufacturer of consumable medical devices.

The first two product orders, at a combined value of SEK 20 million, were part of the initial contract and delivered in the second and fourth quarters of 2018. A third order, worth SEK 4,8 million was delivered int the third quarter 2019. The fourth order, which has now been received is worth approximately another SEK 16.5 million (EUR 1.6 million).



This information is information that Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below 2019-12-27, at 11.45.



