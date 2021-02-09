New Management at R&M Americas

Paulo successfully positioned R&M Iberia in the market from 2010 – 2015 and over the last six years has just as successfully established R&M in Latin America, with its own production plant. During this time, R&M became one of the leading players in Brazil. The facility in Santa Rita do Sapucaí in Minas Gerais has continuously been expanded to meet the demands of new businesses generated in the telecom and data center sector.

With his new roles as MD R&M USA, Inc. and executive vice president R&M Americas and with the merge of the two regions, Paulo Campos' main focus will be on the continuous further development of R&M's business and positioning in North and South America. He will be relocating to California with his family.

The new managing director for R&M's South America business is Edison Castro, who is based in São Paulo, Brazil. Edison is an accomplished and proven general manager with significant experience in driving sales and building teams in the data communication industry. He has held various senior management positions in the industry over the last 15 years. Most recently, Edison Castro was the sales director Latam for Prysmian's Multimedia Solutions business. Prior to this, he was in charge of sales for Prysmian's telecom and high voltage business.

Both North and South America are important strategic growth markets for R&M. "We are very pleased to appoint two proven senior managers to continue our growth strategy in this important region," said R&M's CEO Michel Riva.

Paulo Campos: "R&M is already well positioned in both markets. I am excited to merge the two regions and to take them to the next level. There are many synergies we can make use of and from which our customers across the two continents can benefit. I am fully committed and motivated to further grow the R&M business in this region. It is a great opportunity for me and my family to move again to a new country and to get to know another new culture."

Edison Castro: "It is an honor to be part of R&M, to lead the team and to contribute to the success in this growth region. A new stage in my career has begun. I am completely committed and motivated to be part of R&M's further growth path in South America by supporting our customers with our high-quality products and solutions."

About R&M

R&M (Reichle & De-Massari AG) is a globally active group of companies in the information and communication technology sectors, based in Wetzikon, Switzerland. The company develops, manufactures and sells future-proof products and systems for communication and data networks. Thanks to its innovative strength, R&M now covers the entire connectivity range alongside network cabling. R&M network solutions can be used in LAN, telecommunication, Fiber to the Home and data centers. The family company founded in 1964 has its own production plants in ten locations. Website: www.rdm.com

SOURCE R&M

Related Links

http://www.rdm.com

