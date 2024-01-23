New Manager Guide to Better Communication Released by The Grossman Group

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In decades of advising leaders, The Grossman Group has learned a lot about what it takes for leaders to quickly elevate their communication skill set. In a new quick guide released this month, the award-winning Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy is sharing six essential tips for people leaders to enhance their communication skills and tactics.

Cover of the new quick guide, 6 Must-Have Communication Skills for Managers, published by The Grossman Group.
The guide, 6 Must-Have Communication Skills for Managersmakes the case that great communication is a hallmark of great leadership – and thus it's essential for leaders to take the art of strategic employee communication seriously.

Among the skills, the guide explores:

  • How to better listen and check for understanding
  • Skills for creating a shared vision
  • Tried-and-true tools for creating meaningful dialogue among employees
  • Building personal leader and employee connections as a means of establishing trust
  • And more

"Naturally, I believe leaders can achieve so much more for their organizations by becoming better communicators," said David Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. "We are excited to share some of our key learnings with leaders to help them see just how achievable – and powerful – better communication can be." 

In the short, easy-to-access guide, The Grossman Group also highlights the strength of a "Heart First" approach to leadership communication, which is the subject of David Grossman's most recent leadership book, Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything. "Heart First" leadership is about championing empathy, humanity, and authenticity as a leader to build a stronger culture and a thriving organization.

To download a free copy of the guide, go here: https://www.yourthoughtpartner.com/must-have-communication-skills-for-managers-guide 

About The Grossman Group
The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy focusing on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development, and internal communication for Fortune 500 clients. A certified diversity supplier, The Grossman Group has worked with leading organizations, including Amazon, Abbott, FORVIS, Grubhub, McDonald's, Stanley Black & Decker, among others, to drive transformational change through effective leadership and communication.

About David Grossman
A leading consultant, speaker, and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group. A source to media, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, the World Economic Forum, LA Times, and CBS MoneyWatch, among others. His latest award-winning book, "Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything" features interviews with 30+ leaders inside a variety of organizations, each of whom share extraordinarily candid insights and unique leadership lessons. His leadercommunicator blog has been ranked the #1 blog on communication by Feedspot eight years in a row.

