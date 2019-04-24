New Mandarin Community Showcases Homes from the Upper $200s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Creekside at Mandarin, an exceptional new community with homes from the upper $200s.

Agents and prospective homebuyers are invited to a Grand Opening for Creekside at Mandarin on Sunday, April 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch, an exciting giveaway and tours of the brand-new Dillon model home.

New homes from the upper $200s

Six ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, up to approx. 3,950 sq. ft.

Hundreds of design and structural personalization options

Easy access to schools, I-95 and I-295

Creekside at Mandarin is located at 5051 Losco Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

