New Mark-Taylor Build in North Scottsdale Neighborhood

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideally located near the Scottsdale Quarter, San Bellara takes traditional apartment living to the next level. Mark-Taylor Residential, Arizona's leading developer, owner, and investment manager of multifamily communities, is proud to announce the grand opening of San Bellara, the newest development in their management portfolio.

Video Credit: Mitch Medeiros at Mitch Med Media

This community is their second development on the four-lot North Scottsdale property. Delivering an unforgettable first impression, San Bellara sits adjacent to San Artes. Built and managed in-house, these newly built garden-style communities affirm that Mark-Taylor's emphasis on the fundamentals will never go out of style.

"Modern, sophisticated and stylish – San Bellara has timeless appeal," says John Carlson, President of Mark-Taylor Residential. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering a luxurious lifestyle to our valued residents. Our homes are thoughtfully built with quality craftmanship and strong attention to detail. Design choices are intentional, inspired by Mark-Taylor's signature feeling of home."

Located at 17800 N 78th St., San Bellara's unmatched luxuries offer a substantial collection of premium perks inclusive of high-tech in-home features and five-star amenities. Complete with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and designer-grade finishes, these one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments offer an exceptional living experience.

This elevated neighborhood connects residents to some of the area's most desirable experiences, including Old Town Scottsdale and Tournament Players Club (TPC) Scottsdale. San Bellara combines the best of luxury and convenience from the inside, out. Life here is luxury living redefined – for more information about San Bellara, visit https://www.mark-taylor.com/apartments/az/scottsdale/san-bellara/

About Mark-Taylor Companies

Established in 1985, Mark-Taylor Companies is a privately held, Arizona-based developer, owner, and investment manager of multifamily communities. The company ranks as the largest apartment developer in Arizona's history, the second largest owner of rental communities in the state and is the investment manager to over 22,000 units.

The company is ranked nationally as the #1 Best Place to Work in Multifamily by the Best Companies Group, locally as the Top Multifamily Manager in Ranking Arizona, the Top Commercial Developer, one of the Healthiest Employers by the Phoenix Business Journal, and is listed among Arizona's 100 Most Admired Companies.

Learn more about Mark-Taylor, its Arizona and Nevada communities and what makes the organization a premier specialized multifamily management firm by visiting https://www.mark-taylor.com/.

Contact

LAVIDGE

[email protected]

SOURCE Mark-Taylor Residential