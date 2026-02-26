New Market Force CX Study Shows Why Automotive Parts Retailers Struggle to Differentiate and What Experience Leaders Do Better

Research shows limited brand differentiation across automotive parts retailers, with customer experience and trust emerging as the primary drivers of loyalty and future spend

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Force Information®, a global leader in customer experience measurement and analytics, has released findings from its 2025 Automotive Parts CX Study, offering a clear view into a category where brand recognition alone is no longer enough to secure customer loyalty.

Based on feedback from more than 2,000 U.S. consumers, the study shows that automotive parts retail remains highly competitive, with no single brand dominating customer choice. AutoZone led overall brand selection at 38%, followed by O'Reilly Auto Parts at 22%, Advance Auto Parts at 18%, and Walmart at 18%. Yet when consumers were asked about satisfaction and willingness to recommend, results across most brands were tightly grouped, signaling limited differentiation at the brand level.

Where meaningful separation does appear is in how well retailers deliver the customer experience.

Among all brands measured, O'Reilly Auto Parts stood out as a top performer for its ability to translate strong execution into customer trust and repeat business. O'Reilly tied for the highest overall Customer Loyalty Index score at 4.60 on a five-point scale and ranked first in customer trust at 4.28. The brand also led the category in projected share of wallet, capturing an estimated 74% of customer spend across the next ten visits.

"In a category where products are largely interchangeable, experience consistency becomes the deciding factor," said David Murray, Senior Director at Market Force. "When customers trust the brand, feel confident in associate knowledge, and receive fast, friendly service, they reward that execution with repeat visits and increased spend."

Market Force's analysis found O'Reilly earning the highest combined customer experience score across key attributes including product quality, associate friendliness, knowledge, checkout speed, store appearance, ease of finding merchandise, selection, value, and price. More than 65% of O'Reilly customers reported being completely satisfied with their experience, with the brand leading the industry in perceived product quality and ranking highest in friendliness and checkout speed.

Beyond individual brand performance, the study points to broader dynamics shaping the category. Prior positive experience, convenience, and value emerged as the most influential factors in brand choice. When asked what would increase loyalty, consumers most often cited better pricing and improved convenience. Together, these findings reinforce the importance of managing the full customer journey, from in-store interactions to service and support beyond the store, and doing so across distinct customer segments.

"As customer expectations rise and operating environments become more complex, delivering a consistent experience becomes harder," Murray added.

Mark Misczak, President of AiCX, the parent company of Market Force, added, "AI-enabled tools are increasingly part of the equation, particularly when they are designed to support employees rather than replace them. In high-velocity retail environments, these tools can reduce friction in the customer journey, improve speed to service, and strengthen consistency across locations and channels. When applied with clear operational intent, the impact shows up in measurable customer experience outcomes."

The 2025 Automotive Parts CX Study surveyed a demographically diverse audience, with 70% female and 30% male respondents, and nearly 60% reporting household incomes above $50,000. The full report includes brand-by-brand rankings across experience attributes, loyalty, trust, and key decision drivers, along with separate analyses for Vehicle Maintenance and Tires.

For leaders seeking a clearer understanding of how customer experience translates into trust, loyalty, and long-term value, Market Force welcomes discussion around the findings and their implications.

