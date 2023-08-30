New Market Research Forecasts Bullish Growth for Digital Signage Software Sector

The report from 22Miles and Emergen Research estimates the market will exceed $7 billion in the next decade.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. , Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 22Miles, a global leader in experiential 3D wayfinding and digital signage technology, has partnered with Emergen Research, a leading market research company specializing in emerging technologies, to produce a comprehensive trend analysis and forecast for the digital signage software market.

This unprecedented report presents a broad survey of the digital signage software competitive landscape from 2023 to 2032, as well as growth predictions by region and vertical market; analyses of market drivers, restraints and opportunities; and technology trends. The report also explores the adoption rates of various pricing models and deployment types within the digital signage software marketplace and the market size for digital signage software support and professional services.

"Innovations in CMS solutions are accelerating digital signage adoption at a dizzying pace. We worked with Emergen to give our integrator partners a comprehensive understanding of the digital signage software landscape so they can capitalize on the opportunity," said Thuy LeDinh, Director of Product Marketing for 22Miles. "This study will give solution providers the data they need to scale their portfolios, establish benchmarks, validate sales objectives and evaluate their own pricing and service strategies for a range of customers and projects."

Key Findings

Emergen finds that the digital signage market for the North American, European and Asia Pacific regions was valued at US$1.67 billion in 2022 and predicts the market will exceed $7 billion by 2032. The company forecasts an annual growth rate of 21.3 percent through 2032.

The report offers regional and country-by-country forecasts, including vertical market segmentation for each area. North America remains the largest market, with over 40 percent of the market value. Though Europe is the smallest market currently, it is also the fastest growing, with a forecast annual growth rate of 17.3 percent.

The research finds that corporate applications comprise the largest share of the digital signage software market at 21 percent. The top five vertical markets—corporate, retail, education, restaurants and healthcare—together make up nearly 75 percent of the total marketplace: 

Vertical

Value in USD (Millions)

Share of market in 2022

Corporate

$ 342.20

21 %

Retail

$ 281.40

17 %

Education

$ 234.40

14 %

Restaurants

$ 197.80

12 %

Healthcare

$ 179.20

11 %

Other

$ 432.20

26 %

The report concludes with a competitive landscape survey of leading providers in the digital signage software marketplace, including company profiles, product insights, performance analysis and pricing for the top companies in the space by market share.

The full report is available as a free download for a limited time on the 22Miles website. Visit https://www.22miles.com/global-digital-signage-software-market-report/ to download a copy and explore the complete findings.

About 22Miles

22Miles is a global leader in experiential 3D wayfinding and digital signage SaaS solutions that allow for highly-customizable, easy-to-use and simple-to-scale content creation, management, and deployment to projects across fast-growing industries such as transportation, hospitality, retail, healthcare, higher education, enterprise, entertainment, and more. With thousands of global deployments across some of the world's best-known brands, strategic partnerships with industry-leading technology companies, and an expansive library of API integrations, 22Miles offers the most comprehensive platform for digital signage and wayfinding technology on the market.

22Miles is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, and is privately held.

For more information, visit www.22Miles.com

