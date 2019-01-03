New Market Research on the World Market for Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment (Vol. IRW-C) by Maxtech International, Inc.

SARASOTA, Fla., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2019 edition of its market research report on Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment markets (Vol. IRW-C).

In 2018, world commercial and dual-use infrared imaging markets grew by 9% in revenue. However, unit growth of uncooled systems was modest compared to the previous three years, which saw annual 30-40% unit growth. Nonetheless, the infrared imaging market is expected to grow to over $8 billion by 2024 due to several market sub-segments.

The report forecasts market sizes for Infrared Imaging and Thermometry through 2024. Forecasts are provided separately for cooled and uncooled infrared imaging equipment in the following application areas: Predictive Maintenance (electrical and mechanical condition monitoring), Building/HVAC Inspection, Process Control, Research & Development, Traditional Nondestructive Testing, Law Enforcement, Hunter's Thermal Sights, Automotive Night Vision, Aircraft Enhanced Vision Systems, Firefighting, Surveillance/Security, Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) and Consumer/Emerging (including smartphones and ADAS/Autonomous Vehicles). Dual-Use applications covered include Weapon Sights, Vehicle Sights, Microsensors, Airborne and Ground applications and others. However, strictly military systems (infrared missile seekers, targeting systems, etc.) are not covered in this report.

Market shares of leading supplier companies are provided and Company Profiles for 60 companies worldwide are detailed. Market shares are given separately for suppliers of:

Commercial & Dual-Use Systems

Commercial-only Systems

Thermography

Firefighting

Security & Surveillance Systems

Uncooled FPAs/Modules

Uncooled InGaAs SWIR FPAs and Cameras

Enhanced SWIR (eSWIR)

Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) Cameras

What's new in this report?

Recent dramatic shifts in the market shares for suppliers of Firefighting Thermal Imaging Cameras (TICs) Security Systems and Uncooled FPAs/Modules

for suppliers of Firefighting Thermal Imaging Cameras (TICs) Security Systems and Uncooled FPAs/Modules Dramatic shifts in the EVS/EFVS market.

Firefighting market shares, separately for Handheld TICs vs. combined (Handheld and TIC/SCBA)

Market forecasts for infrared Hunter's Thermal Sights/Scopes

Market shares separately for SWIR and eSWIR (enhanced SWIR)

Detailed new analysis of the InGaAs market showing new players, their market shares, market growth and major application areas.

For additional information, please see: http://maxtech-intl.com/Info/Volume-IRW-C.aspx

Recent Headlines from Infrared Imaging News:

https://maxtech-intl.com/RecentHeadlines.aspx

SOURCE Maxtech International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.maxtech-intl.com

