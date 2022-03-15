New Market Research on the World Market for Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment (Vol. IRW-C) by Maxtech International, Inc.

SARASOTA, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2022 edition of its market research report on Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging and Infrared Thermometry Equipment markets (Vol. IRW-C).

In 2020-2021, the Commercial and Dual-Use Infrared Imaging Equipment market underwent significant changes due to the rise of the Covid pandemic.

In 2020, this caused a surge in orders for Elevated Skin Temperature/Fever (EST/fever) components and cameras and resulted in a 29% revenue growth while traditional infrared applications fell back. In 2021, as the EST applications dropped significantly, traditional applications recovered, helping to ease the market decline. Good growth is expected to resume in 2022 and by 2027, the market is expected to increase to $9.7 billion.

The report forecasts market sizes for Infrared Imaging and Thermometry through 2027. Six-year forecasts are provided separately for cooled and uncooled infrared imaging equipment in the following application areas: Predictive Maintenance (condition monitoring), Building/HVAC Inspection, Process Control, Research & Development, Traditional Nondestructive Testing, Law Enforcement, Hunter's Thermal Sights, Automotive Night Vision (including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous/Self-driving cars ), Aircraft Enhanced Vision Systems (EVS/EFVS), Firefighting, Surveillance/Security, Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) and Consumer/Emerging (including smartphones). Dual-Use applications covered include Weapon Sights, Soldier Sights, Vehicle Sights, Airborne and Ground applications and others. However, strictly military systems (infrared missile seekers, targeting systems, etc.) are not covered in this report.

Market shares of leading supplier companies are provided and Company Profiles for 60 companies worldwide are detailed. Market shares are given separately for suppliers of:

Commercial & Dual-Use Systems

Commercial-only Systems

Thermography

Firefighting (for all types – handheld TiCs and SCBA-integrated TICs)

Firefighting (for handheld TICs only)

Security & Surveillance Systems

Uncooled FPAs/Modules

Uncooled InGaAs SWIR FPAs and Cameras

Extended SWIR (eSWIR)

Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) Cameras

What's new in this report?

Recent changes in the market shares for suppliers of Security Systems, Uncooled FPAs/Modules and other applications.

for suppliers of Security Systems, Uncooled FPAs/Modules and other applications. Dramatic shifts expected in the EVS/EFVS market.

Update on the expected growth in automotive night vision including ADAS and Pedestrian Detection

Detailed new analysis of the InGaAs market showing new players, their market shares, market growth and major application areas.

An update of new cooled detector technologies, including Type II Superlattice (T2SL) and nBn/XBn in commercial applications.

