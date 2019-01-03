New Market Research on the World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems (Vol. IRW-M) by Maxtech International, Inc.

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2019 edition of its market research report on military infrared detectors and systems markets (Vol. IRW-M).

Global military infrared imaging systems had a good year in 2018, with growth of 9%, mainly driven by growth in the U.S., where there was an increase in the defense budget along with pent-up demand for upgrading existing infrared systems. This, along with the development of advanced new infrared detector technologies is expected to drive the military infrared imaging market to $14 billion by 2023.

Next Gen DAS on the F-35 with new infrared technology

Some of the important trends that are shaping advanced military infrared systems include:

The increasing level of maturity of Type II Superlattice (T2SL) detectors which have the potential to replace incumbent MCT and InSb technologies. The first major military T2SL infrared program was awarded in the U.S. in 2018.

Uncooled systems for Manportable use with increasing performance based on large-format, small pixel Wafer-Level-Packaged (WLP) Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs) many of which are fabricated at commercial fabs that also fab low-end commercial FPAs.

The development of head-mounted augmented vision systems with uncooled FPAs, digital low-light-level sensors and SWIR sensors.

3 rd Gen dual-band cooled systems – a long delayed technology which started its programmatic development in 2016 in the U.S. and will also be incorporated in armored vehicle systems in France , followed by other countries. The technology will provide armored vehicles with unprecedented capabilities for precision strike.

Gen dual-band cooled systems – a long delayed technology which started its programmatic development in 2016 in the U.S. and will also be incorporated in armored vehicle systems in , followed by other countries. The technology will provide armored vehicles with unprecedented capabilities for precision strike. High Operating Temperature (HOT) cooled detectors and systems made with T2SL technology, bulk nBn/XBn technology or MCT. which are expected to be incorporated into major new Programs of Record over the next five years.

SWIR detector (mainly InGaAs) growth in the double digits

Digital-pixel readouts (DROICs) that will bring a new level of performance to all types of infrared detectors.

Geographically, the U.S. continues to be the dominant supplier of military infrared systems. However, Europe, Israel and China also have a sizable presence. Countries in the Middle East, Asia and elsewhere are increasing their purchases of these systems.

What's new in this report?

(1) Market size and company market shares for Type II Superlattice (T2SL) FPAs

(2) Updates on the five-year market forecasts for the most dynamic high-performance technologies in emerging military systems:

HOT (High Operating Temperature) nBn/XBn/T2SL Focal Plane Arrays

HOT MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) FPAs

3 rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs

Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs InGaAs FPAs and systems - a breakdown by military application and company market shares.

(3) An update on spending Projections for military infrared systems for the top 25 countries worldwide:

NORTH AMERICA : U.S. and Canada

: U.S. and EUROPE : UK, France , Germany , Italy , Spain , Netherlands , Poland , Greece , Norway

: UK, , , , , , , , MIDDLE EAST : Israel , Saudi Arabia , Turkey , United Arab Emirates (UAE)

: , , , (UAE) ASIA : China , Russia , India

: , , PACIFIC RIM : Japan , South Korea , Australia , Taiwan , Singapore

: , , , , SOUTH AMERICA : Brazil , Colombia

(4) Changes in U.S. Infrared Market Strategies

(5) Market shares for suppliers of gimbaled airborne infrared systems

(6) Market shares for suppliers of Stirling cryocoolers

(7) Upcoming upgrades to military infrared systems expected using T2SL/nBn technology

Maxtech International's up-to-date research on World Military Infrared Imaging Markets separately covers the infrared detectors (FPAs) and the military infrared systems in which they are used. The following military infrared systems are covered in detail:

Ground-based Systems , including Night Sights, Fire Control Systems, Driver's Vision Enhancers, Thermal Weapon Sights, Fused IR/I2 Systems, Unattended Ground Sensors, Soldier Systems, Hostile Fire Indicators (HFI); Active Protection Systems (APS).

Airborne Systems , including Targeting/Navigation Pods, Targeting/Piloting Systems, Reconnaissance Systems, Infrared Countermeasures, Infrared Search and Track (IRST) Systems and Persistent Surveillance Systems (aerostats and air vehicles: fixed wing, rotary wing and UAVs), Degraded Visual Enhancement (DVE) systems;

Naval Systems including optronic masts, thermal night sights, targeting systems and shipboard IRST;

Tactical Missile Seekers , including air-to-air, surface-air, air-surface, ground-ground; and smart munitions;

Strategic Surveillance and Missile Defense including infrared satellite early warning systems and ballistic missile defense systems.

The World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems is the only such report on world military infrared markets and follows Maxtech International's highly acclaimed report on world commercial infrared markets. The report contains over 400 pages of up-to-date market information and forecasts and is priced at $5350. It is only available directly from Maxtech (no third parties are authorized for its distribution.)

Maxtech International's analysis of World Military Infrared Imaging Markets provides the following valuable market information:

The current size of world military infrared detector and systems markets (base year: 2018).

Five-year projections of world military infrared detector and systems markets (2019 - 2023)

Geographic segmentation of the overall market into the following regions: North America , Europe , Pacific Rim , Asia , Latin America , Africa and Middle East

An analysis of military infrared capabilities for 26 countries

Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide

The expected market growth rate for various types of infrared FPAs

Technology trends and the status of next-generation FPAs and systems

Competitive analyses and market shares

Profiles of 46 suppliers of Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems Worldwide Including their market strategies

Updated new sections include:

Five year market forecasts for:

HOT (High Operating Temperature) nBn/XBn, MWIR T2SL Focal Plane Arrays

nBn/XBn bulk FPAs

HOT MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) FPAs

3 rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs

Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs T2SL FPAs

InGaAs FPAs and systems

Market shares for suppliers of:

Military infrared systems (Missiles. Ground, Naval, Strategic)

Airborne Gimbaled Systems

MCT FPAs

InSb FPAs

T2SL FPAs

Uncooled FPAs

InGaAs FPAs

Stirling Cryocoolers

The structure of the report:

Executive Summary

A concise summary of the important results in the report.

Introduction

A review of definitions, the scope of topics covered, the methodology used and the sources of information.

Types of Infrared Detectors and Systems - An Analysis

Cooled Focal Plane Arrays, Cameras and Systems

Mercury Cadmium Telluride (HgCdTe) FPAs and systems

Indium Antimonide (InSb) FPAs and systems

T2SL (Type II Superlattice) FPAs and systems

nBn/XBn FPAs and systems

QWIP (Quantum Well Infrared Photodetectors) FPAs and systems

Lead Sulfide and Lead Selenide (PbS and PbSe) FPAs and systems

Extrinsic Silicon (Si:X) FPAs and systems

Other cooled FPAs and systems

HOT (High Operating Temperature) FPAs

New developments in detector cooling technologies: Thermoelectric, Stirling and Joule-Thomson.

New developments in infrared optics, including molded optics and wafer-level optics.

Uncooled Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs), Cameras and Systems

Vanadium Oxide (VOx) Microbolometers and Systems

Amorphous Silicon (a-Si) Microbolometers and Systems

Other Microbolometers

SOI FPAs

Ferroelectric (Pyroelectric) Arrays and Systems

Thermopile Arrays and Systems

Vacuum Packaging of Uncooled FPAs

Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) FPAs and Systems

Novel Uncooled Technologies

Uncooled FPA development and production plans in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World.

The effect of commercial smartphone thermal imagers on the military infrared market.

Trends in Military Infrared Imaging Systems:

1 st Gen

Gen 2 nd Gen

Gen 3 rd Gen (MWIR/LWIR HD)

Gen (MWIR/LWIR HD) HD (High Definition) Infrared Systems

T2SL/nBn/XBn technology starting to replace MCT/InSb

HOT ("High" Operating Temperature) FPAs and Systems

Technology Trends

Leading research and technology developments are discussed. High Operating Temperature ("HOT") sensors (including nBn FPAs), new developments in Type II Superlattice (T2SL) FPAs (VISTA), 3-D Imaging Sensors, Digital-pixel ROICs (DROICs), Ultra-small pixel Uncooled FPAs and Novel Uncooled FPA development. The latest and upcoming DARPA programs.

Military Infrared Programs

More than 200 major military infrared programs worldwide are described including the detector type, prime contractors, status of program and status of funding.

Market Segmentation and Forecasts

World market sizes and forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are provided separately for Infrared Detectors and Systems.

The overall market (consumption) is segmented geographically into the following regions: North America, Europe, Pacific Rim, Asia, Latin America, Africa and Middle East.

A five-year forecast (by number of units) is made separately for the following FPAs: mercury cadmium telluride, indium antimonide, nBn/XBn Bulk FPAs, T2SL, QWIPs, Uncooled Microbolometers, Indium Gallium Arsenide and Other Uncooled.

Separate forecasts are given comparing HOT MCT FPAs and HOT nBn/XBn FPAs and a 10 year forecast for 3rd Gen FPAs

A separate, more detailed forecast is given for U.S. military infrared systems in the following segments:

Tactical Missiles, Strategic Missiles and Defense, Airborne, Naval and Ground Based systems.

Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide

Suppliers of Military Infrared Detectors and Systems

The structure of the military infrared industry is analyzed. Market shares and market strategies for suppliers of infrared detectors (overall) and of various types of infrared FPAs are given separately. Market shares and market strategies for suppliers of infrared systems are given. Market shares for EO/IR gimbals are provided. Market shares for suppliers of Stirling cryocoolers are given. A total of 46 company profiles are provided, including:

AIM Infrarot-Module (AIM)

BAE Systems

Boeing

Clear Align

Diehl Defence

Leonardo DRS

Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems of America

FLIR Systems

Fujitsu

Harris

Hensoldt Optronics

Honeywell International

i3system

IAI – Tamam

IRnova

L3 Technologies

L3 Space & Sensors-Cinc.

L3 Sensor Technologies

L3 Insight

L3 KEO

L3 Wescam

Leonardo Co./Leonardo MW

Lockheed Martin

MBDA

Mitsubishi Electric

N2 Imaging Systems/UTC

NEC

NORINCO-Kunming North / North GuangWei IC (GWIC)

Northrop Grumman

Opgal

Orion R&P

Qioptiq

QmagiQ

Rafael

Raytheon

Raytheon Vision Systems

Rheinmetall Electronic Solutions

SCD Semi-Conductor Dev.

Safran Electronics & Defense

Sofradir

Sumitomo Electric

Teledyne

Thales

ULIS

UTC Aerospace Systems

TABLES AND CHARTS IN THE REPORT

TABLES

Table 1.1 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR WORLD MILITARY INFRARED DETECTORS AND SYSTEMS

Table 1.2 FORECASTS FOR INFRARED FOCAL PLANE ARRAYS BY INFRARED DETECTOR MATERIAL (Units)

Table 1.3 MILITARY INFRARED DETECTOR AND INFRARED SYSTEM USE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION

Table 1.4 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR U.S. MILITARY IR IMAGING SYSTEMS

Table 1.5 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR INFRARED SPENDING BY THE TOP 25 COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE

Table 3.1 PROPERTIES OF INFRARED DETECTOR MATERIALS

Table 3.2 Representative HOT FPA PROGRAMS AND PRODUCTS

Table 3.3 MEMS StructureS used in uncooled FPAs

Table 3.4 Types of Standard Advanced Dewar Assemblies

Table 4.2 HOT SWaP Cores

Table 4.3 MAJOR UNCOOLED INFRARED PROGRAMS IN THE U.S. MILITARY

Table 4.4 Major Weapon Systems and their IR Subsystems

Table 4.5 Major Weapon Systems and Their IR Subsystems (Continued)

Table 4.6 FUTURE SOLDIER SYSTEMS programs WORLDWIDE

Table 5.1 UPCOMING UPGRADES TO u.s. MILITARY INFRARED SYSTEMS

Table 10.1 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR WORLD MILITARY INFRARED DETECTORS AND SYSTEMS

Table 10.2 MILITARY INFRARED DETECTOR AND INFRARED SYSTEM USE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION

Table 10.3 THE WORLD INFRARED MILITARY MARKET BY TYPE OF INFRARED DETECTOR (Units)

Table 10.4 FORECASTS FOR INFRARED FOCAL PLANE ARRAYS BY INFRARED DETECTOR MATERIAL (Units)

Table 10.5 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR INFRARED SPENDING BY THE TOP 25 COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE

Table 10.6 FIVE YEAR MARKET FORECAST FOR U.S. MILITARY IR IMAGING SYSTEMS

Table 11.1 RECENT COMPANY CHANGES (ACQUISITIONS, NEW COMPANIES, POLICY CHANGES)

Table 11.2 RECENT COMPANY CHANGES (ACQUISITIONS, NEW COMPANIES, POLICY CHANGES) (Continued)

CHARTS

Chart 1.1 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (All Detector Types) – Ranked by Dollar Shipments

Chart 1.2 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Cooled Scanning and Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 1.3 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Scanning and Staring MCT FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 1.4 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InSb Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 1.5 Market Shares for Suppliers of T2SL FPAs – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 1.6 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Uncooled FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 1.7 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InGaAs FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 1.8 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Systems – Ranked by Dollar Shipments

Chart 3.1 Military Applications of InGaAs FPAs

Chart 10.1 Market Growth for HOT nBn/XBn/T2SL and HOT MCT (units)

Chart 10.2 Market Growth for 3rd Gen Focal Plane Arrays (units)

Chart 11.1 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (All Detector Types) – Ranked by Dollar Shipments

Chart 11.2 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Cooled Scanning and Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 11.3 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Scanning and Staring MCT FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 11.4 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InSb Staring FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 11.5 Market Shares for Suppliers of T2SL FPAs – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 11.6 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (Uncooled FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 11.7 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Detectors and Detector Modules (InGaAs FPAs) – Ranked by Unit Shipments

Chart 11.8 Market Shares for Suppliers of Infrared Systems – Ranked by Dollar Shipments

Chart 11.9 Market Shares for Suppliers of Airborne EO/IR Gimbals – Ranked by Dollar Shipments

Chart 11.10 Market Shares for Suppliers of Stirling Cryocoolers

For additional information, please visit:

https://maxtech-intl.com/Info/Volume-IRW-M.aspx

SOURCE Maxtech International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.maxtech-intl.com

