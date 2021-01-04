New Market Research on the World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems (Vol. IRW-M) by Maxtech International, Inc.

News provided by

Maxtech International, Inc.

Jan 04, 2021, 08:00 ET

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2021 edition of its market research report on military infrared detectors and systems markets (Vol. IRW-M).

Global military infrared imaging systems markets were relatively unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic as government funding continued and defense production facilities remained open under an urgent need basis. The global military infrared imaging systems market grew by 5% in 2020, as new detector technologies were incorporated into systems. Thru 2025, the military infrared imaging systems market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 7%.

Contents of the 400-page report include:

  • The current size and five-year (2021 – 2025) projections of world military infrared detector and systems markets.
  • Geographic segmentation: North America, Europe, Pacific Rim, Asia, Latin America, Africa and Middle East
  • Military infrared capabilities for 26 countries
  • Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide
  • Market growth rate for various types of infrared Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs)
  • Technology trends and the status of next-generation FPAs and systems
  • Competitive analyses and market shares
  • Profiles of 43 suppliers of Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems Worldwide - including their market strategies

Five-year market forecasts for:

  • Cooled MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) and InSb FPAs
  • Uncooled FPAs
  • HOT (High Operating Temperature) FPAs of various types
  • nBn/XBn bulk FPAs
  • HOT MCT FPAs
  • 3rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs
  • T2SL FPAs
  • InGaAs FPAs and systems

Market shares for suppliers of:

  • Military Infrared Systems (Tactical Missiles, Airborne, Ground, Naval, Strategic)
  • Airborne Gimbaled Systems
  • MCT FPAs
  • InSb FPAs
  • T2SL FPAs
  • Uncooled FPAs
  • InGaAs FPAs
  • Stirling Cryocoolers

Infrared Systems covered in detail include:

Ground-based Systems - Night Sights, Fire Control Systems, Driver's Vision Enhancers, Family of Weapon Sights, Fused IR/I2 Systems, Unattended Ground Sensors, Soldier Systems, Hostile Fire Indicators (HFI); Active Protection Systems (APS); Counter-UAS systems.
Airborne Systems - Targeting/Navigation Pods, Targeting/Piloting Systems, Reconnaissance Systems, Infrared Countermeasures, Infrared Search and Track (IRST), Persistent Surveillance aerostats and fixed/rotary wing UAVs, Degraded Visual Enhancement (DVE) systems;
Naval Systems - optronic masts, thermal night sights, targeting systems and shipboard EO/IR;
Tactical Missile Seekers - air-to-air, surface-air, air-surface, ground-ground; smart munitions. Strategic Surveillance and Missile Defense - infrared satellite early warning systems and ballistic missile defense systems.
Upcoming upgrades to military infrared systems expected using T2SL/nBn technology

For additional information: https://maxtech-intl.com/Info/Volume-IRW-M.aspx

SOURCE Maxtech International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.maxtech-intl.com