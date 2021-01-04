New Market Research on the World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems (Vol. IRW-M) by Maxtech International, Inc.
Jan 04, 2021, 08:00 ET
SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2021 edition of its market research report on military infrared detectors and systems markets (Vol. IRW-M).
Global military infrared imaging systems markets were relatively unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic as government funding continued and defense production facilities remained open under an urgent need basis. The global military infrared imaging systems market grew by 5% in 2020, as new detector technologies were incorporated into systems. Thru 2025, the military infrared imaging systems market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 7%.
Contents of the 400-page report include:
- The current size and five-year (2021 – 2025) projections of world military infrared detector and systems markets.
- Geographic segmentation: North America, Europe, Pacific Rim, Asia, Latin America, Africa and Middle East
- Military infrared capabilities for 26 countries
- Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide
- Market growth rate for various types of infrared Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs)
- Technology trends and the status of next-generation FPAs and systems
- Competitive analyses and market shares
- Profiles of 43 suppliers of Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems Worldwide - including their market strategies
Five-year market forecasts for:
- Cooled MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) and InSb FPAs
- Uncooled FPAs
- HOT (High Operating Temperature) FPAs of various types
- nBn/XBn bulk FPAs
- HOT MCT FPAs
- 3rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs
- T2SL FPAs
- InGaAs FPAs and systems
Market shares for suppliers of:
- Military Infrared Systems (Tactical Missiles, Airborne, Ground, Naval, Strategic)
- Airborne Gimbaled Systems
- MCT FPAs
- InSb FPAs
- T2SL FPAs
- Uncooled FPAs
- InGaAs FPAs
- Stirling Cryocoolers
Infrared Systems covered in detail include:
Ground-based Systems - Night Sights, Fire Control Systems, Driver's Vision Enhancers, Family of Weapon Sights, Fused IR/I2 Systems, Unattended Ground Sensors, Soldier Systems, Hostile Fire Indicators (HFI); Active Protection Systems (APS); Counter-UAS systems.
Airborne Systems - Targeting/Navigation Pods, Targeting/Piloting Systems, Reconnaissance Systems, Infrared Countermeasures, Infrared Search and Track (IRST), Persistent Surveillance aerostats and fixed/rotary wing UAVs, Degraded Visual Enhancement (DVE) systems;
Naval Systems - optronic masts, thermal night sights, targeting systems and shipboard EO/IR;
Tactical Missile Seekers - air-to-air, surface-air, air-surface, ground-ground; smart munitions. Strategic Surveillance and Missile Defense - infrared satellite early warning systems and ballistic missile defense systems.
Upcoming upgrades to military infrared systems expected using T2SL/nBn technology
