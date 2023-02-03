New Market Research on the World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems (Vol. IRW-M) by Maxtech International, Inc.
Feb 03, 2023, 08:00 ET
SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2023 edition of its market research report on military infrared detectors and systems markets (Vol. IRW-M).
Global military infrared imaging systems markets continue to evolve as new detector technologies are incorporated into new systems and older systems are upgraded.
The global military infrared imaging systems market grew by 5% in 2022 and is expected to grow to nearly $15 billion by 2027.
Contents of the 400-page report include:
- The current size and five-year (2023 – 2027) projections of world military infrared detector and systems markets.
- Geographic segmentation: North America, Europe, Pacific Rim, Asia, Latin America, Africa and Middle East
- Military infrared capabilities for 26 countries
- Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide
- Market growth rate for various types of infrared Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs)
- Technology trends and the status of next-generation FPAs and systems
- Competitive analyses and market shares
- Profiles of 42 suppliers of Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems Worldwide - including their market strategies
- The effect of the war in Ukraine on infrared system deliveries
Five-year market forecasts for:
- Cooled MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) and InSb FPAs
- Uncooled FPAs
- HOT (High Operating Temperature) FPAs of various types
- nBn/XBn bulk FPAs
- HOT MCT FPAs
- 3rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs
- T2SL FPAs
- InGaAs FPAs and systems
Market shares for suppliers of:
- Military Infrared Systems (Tactical Missiles, Airborne, Ground, Naval, Strategic)
- Airborne Gimbaled Systems
- MCT FPAs
- InSb FPAs
- T2SL FPAs
- Uncooled FPAs
- InGaAs FPAs
- Stirling Cryocoolers
Infrared Systems covered in detail include:
Ground-based Systems - Night Sights, Fire Control Systems, Driver's Vision Enhancers, Family of Weapon Sights, Fused IR/I2 Systems, Unattended Ground Sensors, Soldier Systems, Hostile Fire Indicators (HFI); Active Protection Systems (APS); Counter-UAS systems.
Airborne Systems - Targeting/Navigation Pods, Targeting/Piloting Systems, Reconnaissance Systems, Infrared Countermeasures, Infrared Search and Track (IRST), Persistent Surveillance aerostats and fixed/rotary wing UAVs, Degraded Visual Enhancement (DVE) systems;
Naval Systems - optronic masts, thermal night sights, targeting systems and shipboard EO/IR;
Tactical Missile Seekers - air-to-air, surface-air, air-surface, ground-ground; smart munitions.
Strategic Surveillance and Missile Defense - infrared satellite early warning systems and ballistic missile defense systems.
Upcoming upgrades to military infrared systems expected using T2SL/nBn technology
For additional information: https://maxtech-intl.com/Info/Volume-IRW-M.aspx
SOURCE Maxtech International, Inc.
