New Market Research on the World Market for Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems (Vol. IRW-M) by Maxtech International, Inc.

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtech International, Inc. is releasing the 2026 edition of its market research report on military infrared detectors and systems markets (Vol. IRW-M).

Global military infrared imaging systems markets are responding to geopolitical events – the war in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, as well as tensions in the Far East – as infrared systems are an increasingly important part of military systems. New infrared detector technologies are developing rapidly and are being incorporated into new systems and for upgrades of older systems.

The global military infrared imaging systems market grew by 8% in 2025 and is expected to grow to over $18 billion by 2030.

Contents of the 400+ page report include:

The current size and five-year (2026 – 2030) projections of world military infrared detector and systems markets.

Geographic segmentation: North America, Europe, Pacific Rim, Asia, Latin America, Africa and Middle East

Military infrared capabilities for 26 countries

Five-year Projections for Military Infrared Spending for the Top 25 Countries Worldwide

Market growth rate for various types of infrared Focal Plane Arrays (FPAs)

Technology trends and the status of next-generation FPAs and systems

Competitive analyses and market shares

Profiles of 43 suppliers of Military Infrared Imaging Detectors and Systems Worldwide - including their market strategies

The effect of the war in Ukraine on infrared system deliveries

Five-year market forecasts for:

Cooled MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride) and InSb FPAs

Uncooled FPAs

nBn/XBn bulk FPAs

T2SL FPAs

HOT (High Operating Temperature) T2SL/nBn/XBn and MCT FPAs

3 rd Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs

Gen Dual-Band megapixel FPAs InGaAs FPAs and systems

Market shares for suppliers of:

Military Infrared S ystems (Tactical Missiles, Airborne, Ground, Naval, Strategic)

(Tactical Missiles, Airborne, Ground, Naval, Strategic) Airborne Gimbaled Systems

MCT FPAs

InSb FPAs

T2SL/nBn/XBn FPAs

Uncooled FPAs

InGaAs FPAs

Stirling Cryocoolers

Infrared Systems covered in detail include:

Ground-based Systems - Night Sights, Fire Control Systems, 3rdGen FLIR, Driver's Vision Enhancers, Family of Weapon Sights, Fused IR/I2 Systems, Unattended Ground Sensors, Soldier Systems, Hostile Fire Indicators (HFI); Active Protection Systems (APS); Counter-UAS systems.

Airborne Systems - Targeting/Navigation Pods, Targeting/Piloting Systems, Reconnaissance Systems, Infrared Countermeasures, Infrared Search and Track (IRST), Persistent Surveillance aerostats and fixed/rotary wing UAVs, Degraded Visual Enhancement (DVE) systems;

Naval Systems - optronic masts, thermal night sights, targeting systems and shipboard EO/IR;

Tactical Missile Seekers - air-to-air, surface-air, air-surface, ground-ground; smart munitions.

Strategic Surveillance and Missile Defense - infrared satellite early warning systems and ballistic missile defense systems.

Upcoming upgrades to military infrared systems expected using T2SL/nBn technology

For additional information: https://maxtech-intl.com/Info/Volume-IRW-M.aspx

SOURCE Maxtech International, Inc.