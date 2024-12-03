New Market Study on Additive Manufacturing for Military and Defense Sees Momentous Growth; AM Research Estimates $800M In Direct DoD Spend in 2024, Exceeding $2.6B in 2030

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) has published a new edition of its much-cited market study "Additive Manufacturing in Military and Defense 2024". Whereas the original (2023) edition saw $300M in direct DoD spend in 2023, AM Research now sees an $800M market in 2024. Strong growth is expected to maintain through the end of the decade, to a market for military/defense AM exceeding $2.6B in 2030.

Additive Manufacturing Defense Spending in U.S., 2022-2030 (Source: Additive Manufacturing Research)

This new report analyses and forecasts opportunities for 3D printing in the military and defense sectors that are larger and faster growing than described in the original (2023) report. Insights into the transformative role of AM within this critical sector are provided throughout the comprehensive market study, shedding light on the rapid evolution and current and potential impact of AM on the defense and military landscape.

The study's findings hold significant implications for defense contractors, technology providers, investors and policymakers, indicating the need for proactive measures to harness the full potential of AM in addressing the national security landscape. Geopolitics have only gotten more tenuous in the thirteen months since the 2023 version of this report was published. Escalating global tension and security challenges position the 3DP/AM industry as crucial for defense and military entities to conceptualize, develop, and deploy critical assets and equipment.

"Additive Manufacturing in Military and Defense 2024" focuses on the United States' military and defense initiatives to incorporate and leverage 3D printing into its operations. Analysis is provided based on expert and first-person interviews within the US Navy, US Air Force and Space Force, and the US Army, and offers recommendations for additive manufacturing vendors seeking to sell into the military and defense sector.

The report considers the United States Department of Defense budget and features an Excel-based market sizing and forecasting for all leading types of 3D printing, including Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Metal Binder Jetting and Bound Metal Deposition. The report considers revenues derived from hardware, materials and printing services for both the polymer and metal AM markets.

Companies and organizations mentioned or profiled include but are not limited to: Department of Defense, AM Forward (ASTRO America), America Makes, BlueForge Alliance, 3YourMind, Hyliion, Ursa Major, Defense Innovation Unit, Concurrent Technologies, Lincoln Electric, Fairbanks Morse Defense, Pratt & Whitney, ADDMAN Group, 3D Systems, SPEE3D, Essentium, MELD Manufacturing, Authentise, Fortius Metals, AFWERX, RapidFlight, Rocket Lab, Airbus, Boeing, ExOne, Lithoz, Continuous Composites, Phillips Corporation, Eaton Corporation, and more.

This AM Research report is authored by Tali Rosman, a deeply experienced 3D printing industry executive previously in senior roles at Stratasys and XEROX. Amongst many career highlights, Rosman oversaw the first ever 3D printer installed on a US Navy ship.

For more information, including a free sample, please visit:

https://additivemanufacturingresearch.com/reports/additive-manufacturing-in-military-and-defense-2024/

