New Mass Spectrometer Maximizes Research Insights and Productivity Through Intelligent Data Acquisition Strategies

The new Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Eclipse Tribrid mass spectrometer features important advancements that improve system sensitivity over previous generations and expand its ability to characterize and quantify complex biomolecules and biological systems. These enhancements are ideal not only for native omics and translational research, but also for the structural and biopharmaceutical analysis of intact proteins and their complexes.

The real-time capabilities of the Orbitrap Eclipse Tribrid mass spectrometer uses the latest, built-in intelligence-driven data acquisition strategies to enhance experimental efficiency and ultimately accelerate tandem mass tagging (TMT) for multiplexed quantitative analysis of proteomes. Peptide spectra are searched in real-time against a study-specific database. Those that match then proceed for further analysis, significantly increasing the speed of analysis and accuracy of results. In addition, the new system extends structural analysis up to m/z 8,000, which enables the isolation and selective dissociation of protein complexes into their individual components, as well as revealing further insights about their exact structure.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is showcasing its new Orbitrap Eclipse Tribrid instrument during the 67th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, being held June 2–6, in the International Ballroom ABCD at the Omni CNN Center Hotel, Atlanta, Georgia.

Steven Gygi, PhD, professor of cell biology at Harvard Medical School, said, "My research group is investigating subtle proteome-wide responses to environmental, pharmacological, pathological or genetic changes, which can often be challenging and time-consuming to detect and quantify. With the real-time searching capabilities, the Orbitrap Eclipse Tribrid mass spectrometer helps us to quickly decide the mass spectra we need to acquire during our experiments, which drastically reduces the number of scans we need to perform and the time it takes to obtain the results that matter most to us."

"With protein-based discoveries advancing at a remarkable pace, leading researchers understandably demand that analytical technologies keep up with their progress and advances in experimental design," said Iain Mylchreest, vice president, R&D, for Thermo Fisher's analytical instruments business. "The new Orbitrap Eclipse instrument fundamentally improves the sensitivity, speed and accuracy of quantitative proteome analysis, enabling scientists to comprehensively define proteoforms and protein complexes at an unprecedented level of detail."

Users of the Orbitrap Eclipse Tribrid mass spectrometer can benefit from:

Improved sensitivity and speed over previous generations, with real-time search functionality providing rapid and accurate TMT analysis.

over previous generations, with real-time search functionality providing rapid and accurate TMT analysis. Ability to perform intact/top-down experiments and simplify spectra with Proton Transfer Charge Reduction to extract important structural insights.

and simplify spectra with Proton Transfer Charge Reduction to extract important structural insights. Powerful higher-order mass spectrometry (MS n ) analysis of protein complexes and their component parts, thanks to novel high mass range functionality that expands instrument mass range to m/z 8,000.

of protein complexes and their component parts, thanks to novel high mass range functionality that expands instrument mass range to 8,000. New Thermo Scientific SureQuant internal standard-triggered methods for ultra-sensitive targeted protein assays provides the ability to rapidly develop and deploy targeted assays for large protein panels. SureQuant methods are available for the Thermo Scientific SureQuant AKT/mTOR Pathway Kit and the Biognosys PQ500TM kit for the targeted quantitation of 500 plasma proteins.

for ultra-sensitive targeted protein assays provides the ability to rapidly develop and deploy targeted assays for large protein panels. SureQuant methods are available for the Thermo Scientific SureQuant AKT/mTOR Pathway Kit and the Biognosys PQ500TM kit for the targeted quantitation of 500 plasma proteins. Significantly expanded protein coverage through advances in instrument design and use of the Thermo Scientific FAIMS Pro interface to enhance precursor ion selectivity. Management of this interface is fully incorporated into control software for easy integration.

through advances in instrument design and use of the Thermo Scientific FAIMS Pro interface to enhance precursor ion selectivity. Management of this interface is fully incorporated into control software for easy integration. Unified hardware and instrument control software with the new Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 480 mass spectrometer and Thermo Scientific Triple Quadrupole platform of mass spectrometers

The Orbitrap Eclipse Tribrid mass spectrometer can be integrated into a laboratory's routine workflows with the Thermo Scientific Almanac web-based application, which allows users to view instrument operation and data acquisition in real-time and receive notifications on the status of runs. Almanac offers scientists the ability to conveniently improve visibility to the utilization of their laboratory systems any time and from any location.

For more information on the Thermo Fisher solutions exhibited at ASMS 2019, please visit www.thermofisher.com/ASMS.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Laura Bright

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 562-335-8318

laura.bright@thermofisher.com

Ronan Muir

BioStrata

+44 (0) 1223 627133

rmuir@biostratamarketing.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

