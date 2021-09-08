New Mass Spectrometry Portfolio Leverages Enhanced Hardware and Software to Advance Quantitative Analysis

The Thermo Scientific TSQ Plus triple quadrupole mass spectrometer (MS) portfolio increases workflow throughput through superior data acquisition and polarity switching speeds. The improved low-mass product ion transmission efficiency enhances sensitivity for key target applications. The new portfolio, which consists of the TSQ Altis Plus, TSQ Quantis Plus and TSQ Fortis Plus MS, can be used across a range of applications, from targeted quantitation to cutting-edge research. Intuitive mass calibration routines and method optimization, in combination with market-leading chromatography and data processing software solutions, offers improved ease of use to address future analytical challenges.

"Laboratories performing routine quantitative experiments continue to need to identify new compounds of interest across industries, such as pharma, food and environmental, resulting in rapidly changing regulations and lower detection limits," said August Specht, vice president, research and development, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher. "In order to protect consumer and environmental health, laboratories need to provide comprehensive workflows to address evolving requirements, and the TSQ Plus triple quadrupole MS portfolio has been designed to deliver."

Professor Julijana Ivanisevic, University of Lausanne, said "The TSQ Altis Plus platform is a step forward toward omics-scale, quantitative MS-based methodology for in-depth investigation of metabolism. The unprecedented acquisition speed of the TSQ Altis Plus allows us to maximize the metabolome coverage and significantly enhances the peak definition, essential for accurate quantification. The TSQ Altis Plus mass spectrometer allows for robust quantification of low abundant species, thus complementing the comprehensiveness of measured metabolite signature. This increase in productivity, along with the quantitative aspect, is crucial for metabolic phenotyping of human populations – a prerequisite for the transfer to clinical settings."

Users of the TSQ Plus triple quadrupole MS portfolio will benefit from:

Increased system uptime due to enhanced quadrupole mass stability.

Direct instrument method transfers from the existing Thermo Scientific TSQ MS portfolio to the TSQ Plus MS portfolio, enabling simplified transfers.

Integration with mzCloud database to provide Selective Reaction Monitoring (SRM) transition information with predicted collision energy.

Integration with industry-leading liquid- and ion-chromatography systems and software, delivering powerful quantitative application solutions.

For more information on the TSQ Plus triple quadrupole MS portfolio, please visit: www.thermofisher.com/TSQPlus

