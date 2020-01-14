New Massage Treatments Now Available at DermaClinic Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in sunny Coral Gables, Florida, DermaClinic has proudly served the greater Southern Florida community with cosmetic and laser treatments that turn back the sands of time for customers, helping them look and feel their best.

Specializing in non-invasive treatment options, DermaClinic has remained committed to excellence of service, treatment, care and results at all of their locations, including Brickell, Coral Gables, and Midtown.

In an effort to better serve its customers, DermaClinic has recently announced the addition of innovative and effective massage treatments at their Coral Gables location.

Massage Treatments Coral Gables

Those in Coral Gables seeking to relax, unwind and recharge can now experience DermaClinic's full range of massage services performed by highly trained, experienced and licensed massage therapists.

Although once considered a luxury, massage is now considered an integral part of integrative or complementary medicine and is increasingly recommended to aid with a myriad of health conditions.



According to Mayo Clinic , apart from destressing, relaxing and unwinding, studies have revealed that massages may be an effective treatment or helpful for:

Pain management

Anxiety

Headaches

Insomnia related to stress

Soft tissue injuries or strains

Sports injuries

Joint pain

Impaired circulation

Detoxification

And more

Available Massage Services

The med spa offers a range of therapeutic massage techniques that can be tailored to the client's unique needs, goals or condition. Those interested in learning more about ongoing Specials are encouraged to check out their site or ask about any current promotions.

Deep Tissue Massage

Deep tissue massage is a technique often employed to aid in treating musculoskeletal issues such as injuries related to sports or accidents. Notable for its deep, slow strokes, deep tissue massage works on the underlying muscles and connective tissues.

Lymphatic Massage

A preferred method for detoxification and potentially improving immune function, lymphatic massage encourages and assists the transport of lymph fluids throughout the body. Lymphatic fluid is responsible for removing waste and toxins from body tissues.

Hot Stone Massage

Known for its ability to ease muscle tension and melt away tension, hot stone massage is an impressively effective massage technique. Utilizing hot stones, this technique may increase and encourage blood flow and circulation as well as have a sedative effect that may reduce stress, pain and promote sleep.

Prenatal Massage

Woman's bodies undergo a dramatic and sometimes uncomfortable transformation during pregnancy. Although pregnancy is a wonderful gift, it can come with a range of unpleasant symptoms, aches, and pains. Prenatal massage is a massage technique designed to safely accommodate a woman's pregnant belly.



According to WebMD and a University of Miami School of Medicine study, prenatal massage may:

Lower anxiety

Decrease leg and back pain

Enhance sleep

Decrease levels of stress hormones

And improve overall mood and a sense of well-being

Other DermaClinic Services

As a full-service medspa, DermaClinic offers a broad range of services and treatments perfect for anyone looking to restore their youthful vitality, glow and appearance. With a focus on skincare, laser hair removal, and body contouring, DermaClinic has built a reputation for providing safe, non-invasive results that have customers raving about their new look.

Available Services Include:

Laser treatment for skin spots

Acne laser treatment

Facials

Microdermabrasion

Chemical peels

Fillers

Injectables

Body contouring

Vaginal rejuvenation

Anal bleaching

Cellulite reduction

Teeth whitening

B12 vitamin shots

Platelet-rich plasma therapy

And more

About DermaClinic

Based out of Miami, Florida, DermaClinic provides state of the art, non-invasive cosmetic treatments performed by a team of highly qualified and experienced aestheticians and health professionals.

The med spa has three additional locations in South Florida including Midtown, Brickell and Coral Gables, as well as one international location in Argentina.

Those interested in learning more about treatments available at the Coral Gables location or to book an appointment are encouraged to reach out via their official website or by calling 786-224-7126.

