Case Study: "Armenian Churches Joining the Movement"

The "Shocking Reality" – 4 Goals + 7 Steps for Major Change

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Khachkar Studios has released NEW Masterclass #3: Revitalizing Churches Worldwide, featuring the case study "Armenian Churches Joining the Movement." The Masterclass confronts the shocking reality facing Armenian Christianity and presents specific major changes built on Biblical wisdoms, world-class benchmarking and management excellence.

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The most striking number: only 7 per 1,000 U.S. Armenian women ages 18-29 attend church on an average non-holiday Sunday. The other 993 do not. In total, only 246 attend while 34,181 do not. Overall, U.S. Armenian church attendance ranks 22nd of 23 among the Orthodox Christian groups analyzed.

Masterclass #3 asks two simple questions: Do we care? And do we dare to accept responsibility for major change?

The Masterclass then moves from the shocking reality to the major changes: 4 goals and 7 specific steps designed to help revitalize churches, increase attendance, and strengthen Transparency, Accountability and Performance (T•A•P).

The numbers go beyond attendance. Masterclass #3 examines financial transparency, training and education, church operating models and Social Return on Investment (SROI). It also provides practical tools for making major changes visible through weekly accomplishments – including attendance reporting, growth outreach and "Bring a Friend. Bring a Family Member."

Khachkar Studios has allocated $100 million to help educate the Armenian community about the shocking realities and how major changes can be realized.

At approximately 22 minutes, Masterclass #3 is Khachkar Studios' shortest instructor video to date. Yet the complete presentation contains 87 slides, with 72% new content for those who have taken both Masterclass #1 and #2.

The message to every Armenian church and community leader is straightforward:

Measure what matters. Publish it. Act on it.

And the call to action to Armenians worldwide:

Join the movement. Bring a friend to church. Bring a family member to church. This Sunday and every Sunday.

Our future is in our hands. Together we can revitalize our churches.

The Masterclass #3 video with supporting slides and the complete 87-slide presentation are now available on the Khachkar Studios website. https://khachkarstudios.com/masterclass3/

SOURCE The Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation