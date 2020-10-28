New Mastermind Group for Women in IT Management Is Formed by IT Executive Coach Mary Patry

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Women managers in IT who want to break through the glass ceiling can find camaraderie and insight when they join a new mastermind group created by IT Executive Advisor Mary Patry, president of ITeffectivity, LLC, based in Gilbert, AZ.

"Women have a hard time advocating for themselves for funding their leadership development," said Patry, who has more than 40 years of hands-on IT leadership experience as a CIO and IT Executive. "My aim is to help women understand they have the power to advocate for themselves. They need to move away from time-worn excuses that disempower themselves and their organizations."

The IT Women's Mastermind Group © is designed for female mid-career IT leaders from diverse firms and focuses on empowering women.

"Despite progress in employment gender equality, men continue to substantially outnumber women in terms of employment and leadership in IT and the tech industry. Women empowering women is key to the change needed to affect a different outcome," said Patry, a CIO advisor, who has consulted with companies like, Emergent Biosolutions, Make-a-Wish and IAEA.

The IT Women Mastermind Group is a six-month program in which like-minded women build community while taking control of their destiny in a collaborative format. The format is a true mastermind platform, where the agenda belongs to the group, and each person's participation is vital. Peers give each other a feed-forward perspective, helping each other identify new possibilities and set up accountability structures that keep each participant focused and on track. The women in the program create a community of supportive colleagues who collectively problem solve.

The timing is right for such a group. Only 18 percent of CIO (Chief Information Officer) positions in Top 1000 companies were held by women in 2019, according to Korn Ferry.

The benefits of this IT leadership and management development experience include:

Navigating challenges with male leadership

Finding and developing managerial courage

Demonstrating presence

Identifying your leadership style

Creating a culture of inclusion

Finding your voice

Discovering the power of belonging

Inspiring action

Finding a sponsor

Defining life balance

Building your confidence

"I could bring forward an idea, a problem, a sticky situation, and be able to bounce this off of other women and get their perspectives and learn from them directly in terms of what they've experienced, and how they handle that situation," said Laura Marquez, Assistant Vice President IT Applications at UConn Health.

"It gave me great, new ideas about how to solve problems that are current and modern to what we're experiencing today. Also, it gave me a lot of validation in spaces where sometimes you're uncertain as an executive leader, that you're taking the right path. Hearing people share their experiences gave me a lot of color that maybe what I'm experiencing is not uncommon; maybe what I'm experiencing is just what I need to be experiencing in the moment of a problem. I got confidence in the path I'm taking and the partnership of other women that were at the table who have experienced the same thing," said Jessica Kuhn, Director of IT Governance and Compliance at Make-A-Wish America.

"What attracted me was that it was women for women. And it was focused on that: women at the same level and similar seniority standpoint in our organizations or careers. We're like minds coming together discussing topics that we can all relate to," said a Senior Director of ERP Systems at ABM Industries, Georgia.

The IT leadership coaching program will begin in January 2021. In the collaborative, six-month program, a small group of women IT leaders with common leadership experience, goals, and requirements grow together in semi-monthly 90-minute virtual workshop sessions via Zoom. They will discuss common topics, recognize growth opportunities, and identify immediate actionable steps. No travel is required.

To learn more about the group and apply for admission, go to IT Women Mastermind Group Application.

Mary Patry has 40 plus years of hands-on IT leadership experience as a CIO and IT Executive. She is an Executive Coach and Advisor who holds the prestigious ICF Professional Certified Coach credentials.

She founded ITeffectivity, LLC, in 2013 with the mission of helping CIOs meet the challenge of leading and delivering business solutions with a focus on effective people and process capabilities. Since then, she and her company have advised over 260 leaders and conducted over 20 major consulting assignments on behalf of Fortune 100 firms to small non-profits.

