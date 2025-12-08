New Math Data Named AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Math Data, a fast-growing consultancy specializing in AI, advanced data science, and cloud engineering, has been selected as the Rising Star Partner of the Year 2025, NAMER by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The award recognizes partners that demonstrate exceptional momentum, customer impact, and technical excellence in their AWS journey.

New Math Data has rapidly expanded its national footprint over the past year, delivering outcomes for startups, utilities, transportation, healthcare, and public sector agencies that depend on applied AI and secure, scalable data platforms. The company holds AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status, with service competencies in Generative AI (including the Agentic AI Service Path Designation), DevOps, and Data & Analytics, all backed by a deep bench of AWS-certified architects, data engineers, and AI/ML specialists.

"This recognition reflects our team's deep expertise in AI and data, combined with our focus on solving practical challenges that generate real value for our customers. Our team wins by helping customers ship successful projects." said Traey Hatch, Co-Founder and Principal Consultant at New Math Data. "In the past year, we stood up more than one hundred production and pilot deployments on AWS. Customers saw value in weeks, not months, and scaled with confidence because governance, cost controls, and human-in-the-loop checkpoints were built in from day one."

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program designed to help partners innovate, accelerate their cloud journey, and leverage the full breadth and depth of AWS. The Rising Star Partner of the Year selection highlights New Math Data's rapid growth in AWS co-selling momentum, solution development, and successful implementations.

"Our customers want reliable platforms that scale from a single pilot to enterprise adoption," said Anastasia Nouveau, Vice President of Sales at New Math Data. "Our team continues to demonstrate that GenAI, data modernization, and intelligent automation aren't just trends; they're strategic levers that reshape entire industries. I'm proud of the trust our customers place in us."

New Math Data will celebrate the award with customers and partners through a series of briefings, technical workshops, and case study releases in the coming months. Organizations interested in accelerating AI adoption on AWS can contact the company for a discovery session.

About New Math Data

New Math Data designs and delivers advanced AI, data, and cloud solutions on AWS. Headquartered in Houston, with offices in the US and Canada, the firm leads customers through the full GenAI lifecycle, from rapid ideation to governed production deployments that scale across the business. Learn more at newmathdata.com.

Media Contact

Press Inquiries [email protected] 281-817-6190

