New Mattress Firm Report Finds Sleep and Exercise are Mutually Beneficial

New "Sleep Uncovered" report shows those who never exercise have nearly an hour more sleep debt than regular or occasional exercisers, along with other insights on the connection between sleep and performance

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The benefits of exercise may start long before a workout begins. Mattress Firm today released its "Sleep Uncovered" report™, developed in collaboration with SleepScore Labs, examining the relationship between sleep and physical performance. Among exercisers surveyed, 86% said poor sleep led to a moderate or significant decline in their athletic performance, underscoring the critical role sleep plays in training, recovery and overall performance. The report also found that respondents who never exercise carried an average sleep debt of two hours and 41 minutes defined as the gap between actual and desired sleep, compared with one hour and 33 minutes for occasional exercisers and one hour and 28 minutes for frequent exercisers.

"It is commonly understood that physical activity is good for your health, as is getting good quality sleep. The findings of this report are telling in that they confirm this isn't a one-way street: getting consistent, quality sleep means better workouts, motivation and more," said Steve Rusing, president and CEO at Mattress Firm. "This report is another reminder that our goals for longevity and better health don't start and stop at the gym and that consistency is key for health both in activity and in rest.

The report combines survey findings from more than 400 U.S. adults, including SleepScore app data for more than half of those respondents and a separate study of eight athletes who tested personalized sleep systems.

Poor Sleep Changes the Workout

The impact of not sleeping well went beyond being tired. Respondents said a difficult night affected their focus and motivation, made workouts feel harder, and changed how they approached exercise.

73% said they were likely to dial down the intensity of their workout after sleeping poorly.

Nearly 60% said they were likely to shorten their workout after not sleeping well.

Mental focus and mood or motivation were among the areas respondents said were most likely to suffer from poor sleep, along with strength, recovery time and time to exhaustion.

Exercise and Recovery Work Both Ways

Sleep and exercise are a two-way street, however many respondents report that they struggle with poor sleep hygiene and bad habits that could be limiting their recovery:

More than half of exercisers (54%) said they slept better most or every time on days when they exercised.

Yet only 6% said they followed a relaxing wind-down routine every night.

By comparison, more than four in five respondents engaged in stimulating activities such as gaming, studying or scrolling before bed at least once per week, including 11% who reported doing so nightly.

Beyond routines, more than one in three (37%) said their bed, mattress, pillows or blankets felt uncomfortable at least one night per week.

Personalized Sleep Systems Put to the Test

In a separate portion of the research, eight participating athletes used their existing sleep systems for two weeks before switching to personalized systems selected through MattressMatcher® and a Mattress Firm Sleep Expert. SleepScore Max measured their sleep during both periods.

Using the personalized sleep systems, data showed:

Average time awake after initially falling asleep declined from 49 minutes to 32 minutes.

Average proportion of the night spent in deep sleep increased from 17% to 21%.1

The differences also showed up in how the athletes felt. Seven of the eight described their new matched sleep systems as comfortable, compared with three who said the same about their original systems. Seven athletes also said they woke up feeling well-rested on the new systems, compared with two on their original systems.

"Everyone rests and recovers in a unique way, so you need to consider the whole sleep system. The mattress, adjustable base, and pillow should work together," said David Cartlidge, vice president of product and innovation at Mattress Firm. "These findings reinforce why the right set-up matters and why the right combination can be just as important as any one product."

The complete "Sleep Uncovered: How Sleep Affects Performance" annual report is available at https://mattressfirm.com/blog/sleep-tips/exercise-affect-sleep-fuel-athletic-performance. Explore your Top Matches at MattressFirm.com or visit your nearest Mattress Firm store to explore a sleep system based on your individual needs and preferences.

About the Research

The survey, conducted in 2024, included 421 U.S. adults ages 20 to 89: 336 frequent exercisers, 74 occasional exercisers and 11 respondents who said they did not exercise. Of the total group, 271 also used the SleepScore app to provide objective sleep data.

A separate group of eight athletes tracked two weeks of sleep on their original systems and two weeks on personalized systems using SleepScore Max. The eight athletes included two professional and two retired professional athletes, two recreational athletes, and two "weekend warriors." Seven of the eight participants were female. The athletes were not paid but were permitted to keep their new sleep systems after the study, free of charge. Full methodology is available in the report.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress retailer, helps solve America's sleep problems through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to improve people's lives by making better sleep easy™. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,100+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products includes leading brands such as Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy Posturepedic®, Stearns & Foster®, Purple®, Nectar®, Dreamcloud PressureSmart™, Kingsdown®, Beautyrest®, Serta®, Sleepy's® and tulo®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. As part of this commitment, Mattress Firm has partnered with the National Women's Shelter Network, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness and providing life-changing resources to people in need. Everyone deserves a safe place to sleep at night, and with this partnership we aim to create brighter mornings and a brighter future. Mattress Firm is a wholly owned business of Somnigroup International Inc. (NYSE: SGI). For more information about Mattress Firm, visit http://mattressfirm.com.

1Personalized sleep systems are selected based on individual needs and preferences. Mattress Firm does not guarantee improved sleep, athletic performance, recovery, or health outcomes. Individual results may vary.

SOURCE Mattress Firm