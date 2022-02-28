New Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Gym Is Opening at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venice Brands is excited to announce the official opening of its Mayweather Boxing + Fitness gym in Santa Barbara, CA on Saturday March 12, 2022. The gym features dynamic group classes and personal training based on techniques and regimens developed over Mayweather's historic boxing career. "We welcome people of all fitness levels, and our workouts provide functional training for anyone to get in the best shape of their lives," notes Alex English, Director of Sales & Operations.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Santa Barbara

"Classes consist of 6-8 circuit stations incorporating boxing movements and functional exercises that collectively can burn over 1,000 calories per class. There is no sparring or hand-to-hand combat. Each class is fun, motivating and designed to give everyone, regardless of age or fitness level, a great workout!" Private training classes where you can hone your boxing techniques are also available.

The gym is located near the Starbucks in the La Cumbre shopping center, with daily classes starting at 5:30am for early risers all the way through evening classes for post-work options. Those interested in learning more should visit www.mayweather.fit/santa-barbara, follow us on Instagram @mayweatherfitsantabarbara, call us at 805.335.2250, or just come by the gym to check it out in person.

"After having created the parent Mayweather Boxing + Fitness company alongside Floyd Mayweather Jr. and James Williams back in 2018, from concept through national rollout, I am elated to bring this high-intensity, incredibly fun workout to the Santa Barbara market," said Greg Willsey, Founder & CEO of Venice Brands. "Santa Barbara holds a special place in my heart as I have an aunt, uncle, and cousins who live there, and I've loved visiting them regularly since I was a child." Venice Brands owns the rights to open 30 Mayweather Boxing + Fitness gyms throughout California, and it expects to open its next gym in San Mateo this summer.

About Venice Brands

Venice Brands is a privately held holding company based in Los Angeles whose mission is to build category leaders with a focus on health, wellness and sustainability. We directly own majority or significant minority stakes in many emerging companies in the food & beverage, fitness, pet, personal care, and agricultural industries.

We engage in a combination of creating new consumer branded companies from scratch (typically alongside partners), investing capital into high growth brands, and purchasing controlling stakes in cash flow positive businesses that have synergies with our existing brands. We then take a very hands-on approach to help them grow and scale by providing strategic, operational and financial resources. Our goal is to build our brands into sizable, cash flow generating businesses with strong customer loyalty and sustainable points of differentiation, and then to have the option to strategically exit or to hold them forever.

Notable brands that we created and continue to oversee include Joolies, Ugglies and The Date Shoppe (alongside David Kohl and Kohl Family Farm), Kinderlyte and Kindersprout (alongside Jeremy Adams and Jessica Biel), Mayweather Boxing + Fitness (alongside Floyd Mayweather and James Williams), Enroot (alongside Cris Patwa, John Fogelman and Brad Pitt), and Only Skin (alongside January Olds and HERE Studio).

Media Contact:

Alex English

(916) 667-2518

[email protected]

SOURCE Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Santa Barbara