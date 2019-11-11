New McGraw-Hill Book Explores the Exciting and Rapidly Evolving Field of Learning Science

The book is available for purchase through online retailers and on MHEducation.com here: https://www.mheducation.com/highered/product/learning-science-theory-research-practice-feldman/9781260457995.html

The field of learning science draws upon psychology, data science, cognitive science, sociology, anthropology and other disciplines to identify the scientific principles that underlie learning, teaching, and educational practice. Leveraging a range of established and novel approaches and methodologies, learning scientists ultimately seek to maximize student success, improve educational outcomes, and drive increasingly effective educational approaches. The new book provides an overview of learning science's core foundations, more recent developments, and practical applications.

"We're truly on the cusp of a new era in education," said Dr. Feldman. "We're finally taking strides toward solving one of the critical issues of our time: how do we most effectively educate students to reach their full potential?"

Dr. Feldman is a professor of psychological and brain sciences and senior advisor to the chancellor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He is also the chair of McGraw-Hill's Learning Science Advisory Board, a unique council of leading researchers, scientists, and academics committed to understanding how people learn. In addition to Dr. Feldman, several of the other researchers and theorists who contributed to Learning Science are also members of McGraw-Hill's Learning Science Advisory Board.

"McGraw-Hill has long been committed to supporting educators and students through the application of research-based pedagogical principles and learning science," said McGraw-Hill CEO Simon Allen. "We're thrilled that Learning Science: Theory, Research, & Practice will advance the conversation around this critical discipline and promote further discussion and research into the science of how students learn."

