New Medentrx Online Marketplace Provides Health Care Products to Millions of Health Professionals and Consumers

POMONA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medentrx, Inc. today announced it has launched its new comprehensive health care products marketplace. The platform is a world-class and versatile health care resource, powered by a network of trusted sellers and advanced technologies. The company is poised to reach millions of global health professionals and consumers, making it a B2B and B2C based e-commerce website.

Medentrx.com in the newest global health care marketplace designed to offer competitively priced products with the most comprehensive selection of high-quality professional dental, medical, pharmaceutical, and veterinary supplies, in addition to consumer health care products, over-the-counter medicine, vitamins, and dietary supplements.

"Medentrx will deliver cost-effective health care products and services to health professionals and patients around the globe," said Dr. Manar Jamal, the President & CEO of Medentrx, "We are now in an unprecedented new era caused by supply chain uncertainty with added health care complexity, safety guidelines, and global rules and regulations. Medentrx is dedicated to helping customers navigate the uncharted waters by providing them with the best-quality health care supplies, reliable shipping, and of course, the assurance of staying ahead of the industry's online shopping trends."

The Medentrx marketplace offers a high level of flexibility and automation with its software API integration capabilities, offering its sellers many great features to help them manage orders, arrange shipments, and provide customer care.

With a friendly shopping experience in mind, Medentrx offers its customers ease of use and personalization, where they can browse the vast array of products, compare price and specs, and voice their thoughts through reviews with pictures and videos.

