New MedHouse® Location Opens in West Palm Beach, Powered by R3 Health: Popular Concierge Membership Social Wellness and Biohacking Club Welcomes New Patients and Members for Best in Client-Managed Integrative & Regenerative Healthcare

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHouse (http://medhouse.co/) officially unveiled its new location at 2513 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, offering a boutique, concierge healthcare experience that embraces wellness of the body, mind, and spirit. Founded by R3 Health medical pioneer and clinical director, Joseph Radich, PA-C, MedHouse provides patients with access to the latest integrative & regenerative medical, beauty, and longevity services with a distinctive and unique VIP experience. MedHouse applies 21st century technology, while providing education and individualized wellness and longevity programs that include telemedicine and video medicine to help a wide range of patients gain access to services.

"We are excited to showcase the integrative services of R3 Health merged with our new MedHouse facility," said Joseph Radich. "R3 Health has been growing and expanding exponentially organically for five years now and we are so excited to introduce the MedHouse our all-inclusive membership style medical ecosystem here to West Palm Beach, taking anti-aging and longevity medicine to heights and abilities never seen before. One of the core philosophies of R3 Health and the MedHouse is the concept of individuality and whole-body medicine. Everything is individualized for your body and your goals, with education being one of the most important goals. We want to help our community, members, and patients understand how their bodies work, why their bodies do what they do, identify ways their bodies are aging, and implement programs that will slow or reverse that process from happening. We provide this all while giving our members access to an eclectic and sleek state-of-the-art facility where they can feel like part of a growing family."

MedHouse: Powered by R3 Health

MedHouse offers Integrative and Regenerative Medicine services customized for each patient's needs while staying on the leading edge of medical development and science innovation, in addition to educating other practitioners all over the world on each new therapy and wellness development. R3 originally launched MedHouse to combine concierge-style medicine with unprecedented access to the leading biohacking services, while nurturing and developing a foundational base of community, unity, socialization, and beneficial relationships.

Some of the many MedHouse and R3 services include:

Medical: Hormone Therapy, Integrative Medicine, Biomarker Testing, Advanced Nutrition, IV Therapy, 3D Body Scanning.

Beauty: Skin Resurfacing, Body Contouring, OxyGeneo, Microneedling, Wrinkle Relaxer, PRP PRF facials, Kybella®, Stem Cell Facials, Traditional Facials.

Regenerative: PRP Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, Red Light Therapy, Orthopedic Therapy, Hair Restoration, Ozone Therapy, O-shot®, P-shot®

Antidotes: Cryo Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Compression/ Lymphatic Therapy, Sensory Float Tanks, Salt Suites, Plunge Ice Baths, Health Discussions and Holistic Coaching

"We have always been innovators in the health and wellness field, evolving and changing the way Integrative healthcare is delivered from day one," said Joseph Radich. "By forming long lasting bonds with patients and members with transparency and education, we are overturning the idea of medicine as a dictatorship of doctors. Guided by a team of dedicated experts and professionals, MedHouse lets members take control of their own healthcare. Our patients are always in charge – we simply give them the tools they need to succeed. Contact our new facility to take a tour and explore the MedHouse difference."

