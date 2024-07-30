New Media Intelligence Survey Shows that During a Period of Unprecedented Childcare Needs, American Families Favor the Au Pair Program for Both Cultural Exchange and Affordability

Concerns raised over proposed State Department Regulations that could make participating in the au pair program more costly for many American families

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Families for Cultural Exchange (AFCE), a coalition working to champion the continued healthy growth of the federally regulated au pair program, recently released new findings derived from a review of ongoing online conversations around the au pair program and concerns regarding proposed regulations by the U.S. Department of State that could make this childcare option more costly for many families. The survey, supported by Cultural Care Au Pair, analyzed data and findings from the ongoing online conversation between May 2023 to May 2024.

American Families for Cultural Exchange Logo

Key findings include:

The top reasons host families chose the au pair program were cultural exchange and affordability. Cultural exchange was the primary reason host families chose or considered au pair programs, generating 22% more mentions than affordability, the next leading factor families cited in their online au pair considerations from the past year. Other factors include the flexibility the program provides and support in the home beyond childcare.

Cultural exchange was the primary reason host families chose or considered au pair programs, generating 22% more mentions than affordability, the next leading factor families cited in their online au pair considerations from the past year. Other factors include the flexibility the program provides and support in the home beyond childcare. Families are concerned about the impact of the proposed regulations targeting the au pair program. Online criticism of the proposed State Department regulations fell into three buckets, namely that program costs will increase, that au pairs will be seen as employees – diminishing cultural exchange – and that working mothers will be disproportionately impacted.

Online criticism of the proposed State Department regulations fell into three buckets, namely that program costs will increase, that au pairs will be seen as employees – diminishing cultural exchange – and that working mothers will be disproportionately impacted. Host families do not favor the proposed regulations. Over the past year, only 5% of online posts were written in support of the regulations.

The longstanding federal au pair program offers a unique, flexible, and affordable childcare option for those with unpredictable work schedules while also providing enriching cultural exchange opportunities for families and au pairs. However, proposed regulations from the Department of State could increase the cost of hosting an au pair by up to 3x in some states, pricing many out of the program. In other states, au pairs' weekly stipend would decrease, making those locations less desirable for au pairs and leaving local families stripped of a valuable cultural exchange opportunity. The regulations would also create new reporting requirements, including tracking au pair meals, receiving agency approval for minor schedule changes, and more – increasing the administrative and financial burden on host families.

"These findings echo the concerns voiced in the over 10,000 written comments submitted to the State Department following the proposed regulations to the au pair program," said Natalie Jordan, Senior Vice President at Cultural Care Au Pair. "American families value the au pair program for its enriching cultural exchange and affordability, underscoring the need for careful consideration by the State Department to preserve the essence and accessibility of this cherished program. We thank champions of the program in Congress like Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Thom Tillis for raising concerns about the proposed regulations and urge other members of Congress to follow in their footsteps."

About AFCE

American Families for Cultural Exchange is a coalition led by Cultural Care Au Pair, an official sponsor of the U.S. State Department-regulated au pair program for over 30 years, which champions the federal program that bridges cultural divides by offering immersive and enriching exchange experiences to families across the U.S. and citizens of other countries.

About Cultural Care Au Pair

Cultural Care Au Pair is an official sponsor of the U.S. State Department-regulated au pair program for over 30 years, and has placed more than 145,000 au pairs in the homes of American host families, creating memories and cross-cultural connections that last a lifetime. Their vision is to build a community of global families with the power to change the world through greater understanding.

SOURCE American Families for Cultural Exchange