New Media Marketing CEO Applies Big Brand Strategies to Small Advisory Firms

With Blend Out , Robert Sofia offers the financial advisory industry a different take. Sofia's marketing strategies are designed to disrupt the status quo and help leaders get noticed. Using real-world examples from some of the world's most popular companies, Sofia illustrates how even the smallest business can benefit from marketing.

By adapting proven marketing and branding lessons, Sofia's work serves as a guide for financial advisors who are considering a break-out of their comfort zones. Beginning with an examination of how successful brands differentiate themselves and leave a lasting impression – via choices as granular as font – Blend Out then builds the framework for applying key principles to financial advisory firms that have been long-rooted in tradition.

"This book is designed to help advisory firms capitalize on the marketing trends that have proven themselves effective," Sofia explained. "It outlines how to show up in the right way for the right people – all while building trust. The goal is to fight every day to be better than you were the day before, always growing, always improving, always blending out."

About Robert Sofia

Robert Sofia is founder, chairman, and CEO of Snappy Kraken, a digital marketing strategy company designed specifically "for financial advisers who care about meaningful connections." Over the years, Snappy Kraken has garnered awards from Best Overall Content Marketing Company from Martech Breakthrough Awards to being recognized as a five-time honoree of the Inc 500/5000.

During the past decade, Robert has supported thousands of companies across the spectrum of financial services including solo advisers, ensembles, family offices, broker-dealers, custodians, TAMPs, insurance companies, and others.

Robert lives on Florida's east coast with his wife and their son. He loves coastal living and everything that goes along with it. His hobbies include boating, biking, cooking, and volunteering in the local community.

About ForbesBooks

ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.

