New Media Partnership Launched, Dedicated To Truth In Reporting

"In our commitment to deliver honest journalism, we are delighted to join forces with Real America's Voice to expand the reach of our online, podcast, and new TV content from Just the News," Solomon said. "This is a match made in the cloud, as our truth-in-news content can reach millions more Americans across a growing array of broadcast and streaming content channels."

"Our search for a first-class news engine is over, and we're pleased to team up with Just the News to form a successful media partnership that creates a multiplying effect for our two companies," said Howard Diamond, CEO of Performance One Media. "This network is the perfect platform for the JTN shows, and their news is the most authentic journalism we've seen in a generation. We are thrilled to get started with John Solomon and his team," he concluded.

JTN will serve as the news engine for RAV-TV, and RAV-TV will broadcast a line-up of new TV shows for JTN, which also delivers podcasts to a growing national audience at JustTheNews.com. The new JTN TV programs will feature the talents of four show hosts: John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) on "Just the News Sunday with John Solomon, 10-11:00 a.m. ET Sundays; former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) on "Actionable Intelligence," 6-7:00 a.m. ET daily; Christian TV news personality David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) on "The Water Cooler," 4-5:00 p.m. ET daily; and JTN White House Correspondent Carrie Sheffield (@carriesheffield) on "Just the News AM," 9-10:00 a.m. ET daily.

Just the News correspondents will begin contributing content to RAV-TV programing immediately and the new shows will begin airing over the next few weeks.

"I can't imagine being a part of a better media partnership for launching my new TV show, 'Actionable Intelligence,'" said Greitens, the former Missouri governor and former U.S. Navy Seal. "Nowhere else can you find the kind of cutting-edge programming we're going to deliver, addressing the issues that matter most to Americans. Tune in!" he concluded.

ABOUT JUST THE NEWS

JustTheNews.com started six months ago and is dedicated to honest journalism that rises above the rhetoric. It already averages more than 10 million visitors a month to its news, video and podcast content. The news outlet features an industry-first "Dig In" feature on news articles to provide readers the source documents for all of its reporting. For more information on Just the News breaking stories, go to: justthenews.com and @JustTheNews.

ABOUT REAL AMERICA'S VOICE

RAV-TV, which delivers exciting live-event coverage seven days a week across a growing list of powerful content distribution channels, increased their views on Pluto TV alone by 210% between July and August. RAV-TV's powerful lineup currently contains shows such as War Room, The National Pulse with Raheem Kassam, NewsOn with Miranda Khan, Live from Studio 6B, America's Voice Live, and new prime time shows to be announced in coming days. The network and its parent company use advanced software that enables efficient content and digital ad distribution and specializes in modern studio buildouts and management. For more information on Real America's Voice programming, go to: realamericasvoice.com and @RealAVNews.

SOURCE Performance One Media