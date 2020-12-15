New Medical Cannabis Patient Center Opens in Blaine, Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health of Minnesota, LLC ("Vireo" or "the Company"), a subsidiary of Vireo Health International, Inc. (CNSX: VREO,OTCQX: VREOF), today announced the official opening of a new medical cannabis patient center in Blaine, Minnesota. The new location, called Green Goods, is the second of four new cannabis patient centers the Company expects to open in Minnesota by the end of 2020. The location will be the first medical cannabis center in the City of Blaine.

Green Goods Blaine is located at 672 County Highway 10 in Blaine, MN 55434 and will offer medical cannabis in a variety of consumption formats familiar to most patients, including soft gels capsules, oral solutions, tablets, and concentrated cannabis oils. Green Goods will also feature a 'knowledge bar' for patients seeking expert information and full time, onsite pharmacists to help guide patients through their medical cannabis journey.

A Minnesota-based company founded in 2014 by board certified physician Dr. Kyle Kingsley, Vireo is committed to helping Minnesotans who qualify for medical cannabis to better understand and gain access to safe, effective cannabis-based products.

"As a former emergency physician in Minneapolis and a lifelong Minnesotan, I am excited to open the first medical cannabis patient center in Blaine," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley. "Previously residents of Blaine had to drive into Minneapolis to purchase medical cannabis products. Now those patients will have local access this potentially life-changing medicine. As a dedicated community partner, Green Goods will work to serve and educate both patients and residents on the positive impact of medical cannabis."

Green Goods locations are designed to create an inviting atmosphere that provides personalized service and wellness programs for patients. The locations will also be used for community engagement events, charitable giving programs, and educational outreach efforts. The Company's existing cannabis patient centers in Minneapolis, Duluth/Hermantown, Bloomington, Rochester, and Moorhead feature a relaxed and engaging environment that helps streamline the process of purchasing medical cannabis products in order to help serve more patients in a timely fashion.

Vireo Health of Minnesota expects to open two more Green Goods locations in Minnesota this year; the additional cannabis patient centers will be located in Burnsville, and Woodbury. To learn more about Vireo Health of Minnesota and Green Goods retail locations, please visit www.minnesotamedicalsolutions.com.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") is a Minnesota-based, physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally-friendly, state-of-the-art greenhouses and other facilities and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods™ retail dispensaries and through hundreds of third-party dispensaries in seven states. Vireo's team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow and/or process cannabis in seven markets. The Company is operational in 6 of those 7 markets – including the core markets of Minnesota, New York, Arizona, Maryland, and New Mexico. The Company holds 32 total retail dispensary licenses, of which 15 are currently open for business. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(267) 221-4800

Investor Inquiries

Sam Gibbons

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(612) 314-8995

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.

