New Medical Detox Center Opens in Vancouver, Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Recovery Systems (ARS) celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of The Recovery Village Ridgefield Detox Center on Tuesday, March 27. The new center offers 16 treatment beds for acute medical detoxification and is 16 miles away from The Recovery Village Ridgefield, located in nearby Ridgefield, Washington, which offers a full continuum of care. This new center will provide the Pacific Northwest a full continuum of care of treatment services for adults struggling with drug and alcohol abuse.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of The Recovery Village Ridgefield Detox Center The Recovery Village Ridgefield Detox Center

The center is owned and operated by Advanced Recovery Systems, an integrated behavioral healthcare company, which manages a network of treatment facilities across the United States.

To schedule a facility tour of The Recovery Village Detox Center please contact our Community Outreach team.

The Recovery Village Ridgefield accepts most private insurance policies with private pay rates available. To find out more about individual coverage for treatment, please contact your carrier. For additional information about admittance, waitlist and availability, please visit ridgefieldrecovery.com or call (844) 244-1334.

About Advanced Recovery Systems (ARS)

Advanced Recovery Systems is an integrated behavioral healthcare management company dedicated to the treatment of addiction, substance abuse, eating disorders and mental health issues. ARS' network of treatment centers includes The Recovery Village Umatilla (Umatilla, Florida), The Recovery Village Palmer Lake (Palmer Lake, Colorado), The Recovery Village Ridgefield (Ridgefield, Washington), The Recovery Village Columbus (Groveport, Ohio), Orlando Recovery Center (Orlando, Florida), Next Generation Village (Sebring, Florida), and The IAFF Center of Excellence for Behavioral Health Treatment and Recovery (Upper Marlboro, Maryland)). ARS also manages three locations of Next Step Village (Maitland and Eustis, Florida), recovery residences for individuals looking for supportive, transitional living opportunities. For more information, visit www.AdvancedRecoverySystems.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Advanced Recovery Systems

Allison Walsh | VP of Business Development

3212310791

192515@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-medical-detox-center-opens-in-vancouver-washington-300621381.html

SOURCE Advanced Recovery Systems

Related Links

https://www.advancedrecoverysystems.com/

