New Medical Practice M&A Group Aims to Help Physician-Owners Avoid Million-Dollar Retirement Mistakes

Each year, about 20,000 medical practices and ambulatory surgery centers are sold. Most owners receive far less than market value, say industry experts Ben Brickweg and John White.

CONIFER, Colo., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians and medical practice owners now have access to specialized mergers and acquisitions expertise to guide them through the successful exit of their healthcare business.

Colorado attorney, author, and exit strategy advisor Ben Brickweg and Minnesota medical real estate expert John White today announced they've joined forces to launch Medical Practice Exit Advisors (MPEA). The collaboration is designed to help doctors and practice owners get the highest sale price for their practice and real estate with the least disruption, so they can achieve the retirement they deserve.

White, founder of The ASC Group in Minneapolis, is an entrepreneur and medical real estate broker with nearly a decade of experience facilitating change-of-control of businesses, medical practices, and medical real estate.

Surprisingly, many of White's clients were content to sell their building and close the practice when they moved on. White believed they were leaving significant value on the table—in some cases, millions of dollars.

A mutual acquaintance connected the two serial entrepreneurs. After working together on several exit transactions, the two formed MPEA to advise physicians and healthcare business owners nationwide.

The founder of Sagewood Legal & Business Advisors in Conifer, Colorado, Brickweg helps entrepreneurs create exit strategies to sell their companies on their terms. "Every seller's goals and timelines are unique, so MPEA's strategy is built around each physician's personal retirement objectives," he explains.

The duo quickly saw opportunities to help healthcare company owners exit with more cash. "I was shocked when John said private equity firms had cold-called some of his clients with offers…and actually closed deals without the seller exploring all options," said Brickweg

"Ben was even more shocked to discover how many medical practice owners were willing to take the first offer they received, without any idea what their business was really worth," said White. "It would be like performing a knee replacement without imaging. There's no way to know what valuation data you may be missing."

"We believe every physician deserves to have the tools to take charge of the future and legacy of their medical practice," Brickweg proclaims.

Medical Practice Exit Advisors can represent clients throughout the U.S., but is currently focusing on ambulatory surgery centers and physician practices in the Mountain West and South Central U.S. For more information, visit https://medicalpracticeexit.com .

