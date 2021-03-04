New 'Medical Racism' Film Confronts Long-Standing Experimentation on Minorities

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s Children's Health Defense, in conjunction with Centner Productions and the Urban Global Health Alliance (UGHA), and co-producers Rev. Tony Muhammad and author/historian Curtis Cost, today announced the release of the trailer for their upcoming documentary "Medical Racism: The New Apartheid" which premiers on March 11, 2021. The trailer is available here.

"Medical Racism" illuminates the shocking history of human experimentation targeting Blacks by government health regulators and private pharmaceutical companies. "While many Americans are familiar with the historic medical atrocities by CDC at Tuskegee, by the father of American gynecology, Dr. J. Marion Sims on South Carolina slave girls, and the continuing medical larceny against Henrietta Lacks, they are likely unaware of the routine medical barbarism against Africans that persists today," said the film's co-producer, Curtis Cost.

The documentary, directed by Academy Award nominee David Massey, chronicles the medical cartel's long history of targeting minority populations for unethical experiments, the acquiescence of regulatory agencies and medical ethicists, and the silence of physicians that allow these atrocities to continue today.

According to "Medical Racism" Producer Kevin Jenkins of the UGHA, "These racially targeted experiments have been hiding in plain sight for decades. It's time to expose the truth and end inhumane and barbaric forms of racism by the 'respected' medical establishment."

The film explores recent racially-based experimentation by government health officials and pharmaceutical companies on black children in South Central Los Angeles. It also exposes Big Pharma's medical experiments and "drug dumping" in modern day Africa and the WHO's 2014 population control campaign to sterilize a million Kenyan girls with infertility chemicals hidden in tetanus vaccines.

"The high levels of medical mistrust in the Black community is a rational response to routine callousness and systemic savagery toward Blacks by medical professionals and pharmaceutical interests," said CHD Chairman Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. "Our hope in producing this film is to learn from the past misdeeds, so we can avoid their future repetition."

Producers and select film participants are available for interviews upon request. For more information and to register to receive a notification on where and how the film can be seen when it's released, go to medicalracism.org.

About Children's Health Defense

Children's Health Defense, CHD Films and CHD Chairman, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. are devoted to the health of people and our planet. CHD's mission is to end the childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to illuminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable and establish safeguards to prevent future harm.

About Centner Productions

Centner Productions was founded by tech entrepreneur, philanthropist, inventor and producer David Centner to produce humanity-uplifting content in partnership with organizations and award-winning filmmakers and producers. Centner Productions supports causes to raise awareness on global issues, including the state of healthcare systems, children's rights and mental health to inspire audiences around the world.

About Urban Global Health Alliance

Urban Global Health Alliance serves as a valued partner with communities to empower and engage all on the issues of health and wellness. CEO and founder Keven Jenkins recognizes that in an increasingly urbanized world, health issues present new challenges that go far beyond the health sector and require action at the global, national, community, and individual levels.

Contact:

Rita Shreffler

202-599-1461

SOURCE Children's Health Defense

Related Links

http://www.childrenshealthdefense.org

