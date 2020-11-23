New Medical School Campus Slated for Temple, Texas

TEMPLE, Texas, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas, announced plans to partner with Baylor College of Medicine to open a medical school campus in Temple, Texas.

The new campus, which is slated to open in fall 2023 with an inaugural class of 40 medical students, is part of Baylor Scott & White and Baylor College of Medicine's commitment to expand the pipeline of physicians and medical professionals in Central Texas. Beginning in 2023, the campus will increase by 40 students per year, welcoming 160 students over four years.

"This is a great opportunity to expand Baylor College of Medicine's outstanding medical education programs to a regional medical school campus," said Dr. Paul Klotman, president, CEO and executive dean of Baylor College of Medicine. "We are looking forward to being in Temple."

This new source of medical talent will serve as an asset for Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) in its business recruitment efforts to the Temple region, while the economic development organization's talent attracting marketing campaign, Meet Temple, will support the recruitment of students and healthcare professionals to the region.

Students will receive training from Baylor College of Medicine faculty members in the state-of-the-art facilities at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, housed on the Baylor Scott & White Health campus in Temple.

Baylor School & White Medical Center – Temple will join a number of institutions that fuel Temple's medical education cluster, including Texas A&M University-Central Texas, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and Temple College's Texas Bioscience Institute. Already, about a fourth of Temple's jobs are in healthcare.

Temple Health and Bioscience District (THBD), which provides early-stage biotech companies with mentoring, funding, and access to office, lab and conference space, is another key partner in the effort.

"Our mission is to grow Temple's biotechnology corridor by nurturing early-stage companies," said Thomas Baird, Chairman of THBD. "A skilled workforce is paramount to their success, so the addition of a new state-of-the-art medical school campus to our life sciences ecosystem could not be more welcome. In addition, we look forward to supporting the growth of companies formed out of this new research partnership."

Among Temple's other health and life sciences institutions are McLane Children's Hospital, the only children's hospital between Dallas and Austin; and the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the largest VA medical consortium in Texas and fourth largest in the United States.

About Temple Economic Development Corporation

The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) is a nonprofit organization that serves as the designated economic development entity for the City of Temple, Texas. Temple EDC strengthens relationships, builds partnerships, and provides solutions that cause entities to choose Temple. To learn more about doing business in Temple, visit TempleEDC.com.

About Temple Health & Bioscience District

The Temple Health & Bioscience District (THBD) was created as a result of legislation passed by the State of Texas in 2003. The first such district created in Texas, THBD is devoted to the development and creation of health, bioscience, biotechnology and life sciences opportunities in Temple, Texas. Temple is located halfway between San Antonio and Dallas on Interstate Highway 35 and is an emerging hub for medicine, medical research and technology. Visit www.templebioscience.com.

SOURCE Temple Economic Development Corporation; Temple Health & Bioscience District

