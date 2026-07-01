New Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program Could Help More People Access Obesity Care

TAMPA, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) welcomes the start of the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge, a short-term program that may help eligible Medicare Part D beneficiaries access certain GLP-1 medications for obesity care at a $50 monthly copay.

For many people living with obesity, cost has remained one of the greatest barriers to accessing treatments. The Bridge program represents an important step toward helping more people explore treatment options with their health care providers.

"This program comes at a critical time for patients who have too often been told obesity care is out of reach," said Dr. Tracy Zvenyach, Vice President, Advocacy & Research of the Obesity Action Coalition. "The Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program can help open the door for some Medicare patients, but short-term access is not enough. People living with obesity need lasting coverage that reflects the chronic nature of this disease."

The Bridge program is scheduled to run through December 31, 2027. Eligible patients should talk with their healthcare provider to review their health history, Medicare drug coverage, BMI, medical records and whether GLP-1 treatment may be appropriate for them. Not everyone on Medicare will qualify, and prescriptions may require additional review before being approved through the program.

To help patients, caregivers and the community better understand the program, OAC has created resources, frequently asked questions and tools to support conversations about the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge Program.

OAC leaders and advocacy experts are available to speak with members of the media about the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program, access to obesity care and what this program may mean for patients.

About:

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) is a National nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by obesity through education, advocacy and support. The OAC is the first and only organization of its kind and the nation's leading voice representing those impacted by obesity. To learn more about our work, please visit www.obesityaction.org.

SOURCE Obesity Action Coalition