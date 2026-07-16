MEDIA INVITE: A Conversation on Bias and Lived Experience

ORLANDO, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) for an evening of meaningful conversation at A Conversation on Bias and Lived Experience. This interactive panel will explore how bias shows up in everyday life, healthcare and society, while centering the real experiences of people living with obesity. Complimentary access is provided for credentialed media.

Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Mix and mingle with light appetizers

Interactive panel discussion to follow

Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld

6677 Sea Harbor Drive | Orlando, FL 32821 | Part of the Your Weight Matters National Convention 2026

WHY ATTEND:

Hear directly from individuals with lived experience

Explore how weight bias impacts daily life, healthcare experiences and public understanding

Learn how lived experience can challenge assumptions and improve care.

Connect with healthcare leaders, advocates and people working to improve the lives of those affected by obesity

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE:

The event features an interactive panel moderated by James Zervios, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of OAC, and includes panelists:

Ania Jastreboff, MD, PhD – Yale obesity medicine expert and co-author with Oprah Winfrey of Enough: Your Health, Your Weight, and What It's Like To Be Free.

Winfrey of Enough: Your Health, Your Weight, and What It's Like To Be Free. Joe Nadglowski, President and CEO, OAC

Mike Donnelly-Boylen, OAC Advocate

Nikki Massie, MA, Chair, OAC National Board of Directors

About:

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) is a National nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by obesity through education, advocacy and support. The OAC is the first and only organization of its kind and the nation's leading voice representing those impacted by obesity. To learn more about our work, please visit www.obesityaction.org.

The Your Weight Matters National Convention is proudly supported by reputable companies in the health industry. National Sponsors signed on to date include: Platinum Level — Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk; Gold Level — Boehringer Ingelheim; Silver Level— Amgen, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals; Bronze Level — Genentech, Kailera Therapeutics, Pfizer, Regeneron, Structure Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences and Zealand Pharma; Patron Level — Bariatric Advantage, Boston Scientific, Currax Pharmaceuticals, Fractyl Health, Viking Therapeutics and Wondr Health.

SOURCE Obesity Action Coalition