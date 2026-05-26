Obesity Action Coalition Highlights New Analysis Showing Most Insured Americans Face Barriers to Obesity Medications

Despite growing awareness and demand, access to FDA-approved obesity medications remains out of reach for many people affected by the disease of obesity.

TAMPA, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) is highlighting findings from a new national analysis of U.S. health insurance coverage that reveals a significant gap between reported coverage of obesity medications and actual patient access to care. The findings suggest that traditional measures of coverage may overstate how easily patients can obtain treatment, while many Americans continue to face barriers that limit access to obesity medications through their insurance plans.

"These findings echo what we hear from our community and highlight a troubling reality that most people who could benefit from obesity medications still do not have meaningful access through their insurance coverage," said Joe Nadglowski, OAC President & CEO. "Comprehensive, science-based obesity care should not depend on a person's insurance plan. Addressing these barriers is essential to improving health outcomes and ensuring equitable access to care."

According to the analysis, at the end of 2025, only 22 million of the 316 million insured individuals in the United States, approximately seven percent, were enrolled in health plans where access to GLP-1 medications for obesity aligned with the FDA-approved indication without additional restrictions.

While approximately 104 million insured individuals had some level of coverage for these medications, the majority still encountered limitations that restricted real-world access. Nearly 80 percent of covered individuals faced barriers such as higher body mass index requirements, mandates to try other treatments first, or participation in structured programs before receiving coverage.

These restrictions demonstrate that coverage does not always translate into accessible or usable care for people affected by obesity.

"Only a small percentage of insured individuals who qualify for these medications can access them without additional hurdles," said Christine Ferguson, Partner at Leverage Consulting. "Coverage is often viewed as a simple yes-or-no issue, but the reality is more complex. How coverage is designed ultimately determines whether patients can receive the care they need."

Access to obesity medications varies widely depending on employer-sponsored plan design, insurance provider policies, geographic location and market segment. As a result, individuals with similar health needs may experience very different levels of access based solely on where they work, the plan they have, or where they live.

More than 40 percent of U.S. adults are affected by obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and an even greater number may qualify for treatment when related health conditions are considered. Despite this, access to evidence-based obesity care continues to lag behind clinical need.

At the same time, new federal efforts point to potential progress. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently introduced the Medicare GLP-1 BRIDGE program, which is expected to improve access to more affordable coverage for older Americans. The development represents an important step toward aligning coverage with clinical need, particularly for Medicare beneficiaries who have historically faced limited access to obesity medications.

The analysis underscores the urgent need for policymakers, insurers and employers to align coverage policies with medical evidence and reduce unnecessary barriers to care.

Additional details on the analysis are available through the Obesity Coverage Nexus.

About the Analysis

The analysis, funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, is based on a comprehensive evaluation of U.S. health insurance coverage, examining how plan design, utilization management and eligibility criteria affect access to GLP-1 medications across commercial and other insured populations.

About the Obesity Coverage Nexus

The Obesity Coverage Nexus, developed by Leverage Consulting, is a national data resource tracking insurance coverage and access to obesity treatments, including GLP-1 medications. The platform analyzes how benefit design, payer policies and eligibility criteria affect access to care and currently includes data from 2024 and 2025, with 2026 updates planned.

About The Obesity Action Coalition

The Obesity Action Coalition is a national nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by the disease of obesity through education, advocacy and support. We work to expand access to science-based care, eliminate weight bias and ensure individuals have the tools and resources to make informed decisions about their health, learn more here.

About the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation funded the Obesity Coverage Nexus to help expand access to real-world data supporting equitable treatment access for diet-related diseases. RWJF is committed to improving health and health equity in the United States, with a focus on addressing structural barriers that impact health outcomes, learn more here.

SOURCE Obesity Action Coalition