New Medicare Study: Health plans save between $4,000 and $8,000 per member with increased physical therapy utilization

News provided by

Luna

30 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis involving 1.6 million Medicare members reveals a strong correlation between increased physical therapy (PT) utilization and reduced healthcare costs for health plans, ranging between $4,000 and $8,000 per member.

The report, conducted by Wakely and commissioned by Luna, the leading provider of in-home outpatient physical therapy, demonstrates substantial savings associated with high PT utilization across various common musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions. 

For example, knee pain conditions, with a prevalence of 27%, offer savings of $4,042 with high PT. Hip pain conditions, with a prevalence of 25%, offer savings of $3,651 with high PT.

Highlighted in the report is the role of PT in reducing the need for costly surgeries. For instance, cervical spine conditions have a prevalence of 0.2% in the population with surgery, incurring an average cost of $67,711, whereas, without surgery, the prevalence is 11.2% with a cost of $20,612. This pattern of increased prevalence and decreased cost without surgery is consistent across all listed conditions.

"The current healthcare landscape tolerates fragmented care and inadequate benefit designs for Medicare members, raising overall care costs. This study highlights how PT innovation can improve care delivery, reduce the healthcare burden, and result in significant cost savings. PT is fast becoming recognized as a key component of proactive healthcare, benefiting both patients' physical well-being and contributing to economic well-being by lowering healthcare costs," said Palak Shah, co-founder and head of clinical operations at Luna.

The study identified key factors crucial for innovating care delivery, cutting costs, and enhancing patient wellness:

Ensuring Adherence

The healthcare community needs to ensure that patients not only begin but also complete their PT care plans. One effective and proven approach to achieving this is by providing in-person care delivered to the patient's home in a convenient way.

Individualized Care

Individual differences emphasize the need for personalized PT care plans. These plans should be tailored to the patient's unique needs and the severity of their condition to optimize health outcomes.

Ongoing Monitoring

Consistent evaluations are essential to validate the effectiveness of PT interventions and ensure they are yielding the expected improvements.

Health Plan Benefit Design

Regular assessments are necessary to ensure that health plans align with the appropriate providers and incorporate patient-centric, effective PT clinical interventions. This approach promotes overall wellness.

SOURCE Luna

Also from this source

Luna Designated CMS/Medicare "Exceptional Provider" for Second Consecutive Year

Luna, the leading provider of in-home outpatient physical therapy, announced its designation today as an "Exceptional Provider" by the Centers for...

Luna Survey: 42% of U.S. physical therapists have current debt over $100,000

Over 40% of physical therapists have current education debt of over $100,000, according to a new national survey, which highlights the need for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.