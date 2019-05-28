New Medicx Leaders to Drive Company's Push for Growth and Product Expansion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicx Media Solutions (https://medicxmedia.com), the leading data-driven healthcare media analytics company, today announced two appointments to its senior leadership team. Mark McCarthy and Virginia Evans have joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales and Vice President of Performance Analytics, respectively. This addition of high-level expertise will accelerate Medicx' focus and delivery of several new solutions, including the company's "NewFront" offering and forthcoming advanced analytics products.

Mark McCarthy, SVP, Sales, Medicx Media Solutions Virginia (Ginger) Evans, VP, Performance Analytics, Medicx Media Solutions

To learn more about Medicx Media's leadership, visit: https://medicxmedia.com/about/

"I look forward to working alongside these new leaders to push the boundaries, build on our core business, drive profitable growth, and embrace operational excellence. Together we will continue to collaborate with our customers and develop new solutions addressing the challenges of our life science clients," said Medicx Executive Vice President and General Manager Dr. Eric Trepanier.

Mark McCarthy joins the company with over 15 years of life sciences industry experience. Prior to Medicx, Mark was with Aptus Health, where he led global commercial teams including sales, operations, strategy and guided the sales organization with a customer focus. Within the industry, Mark has also held leadership positions with Prognos, WebMD, and Medsite. At Medicx, he will be responsible for leading the sales team and partnering with clients and agencies to drive top-line growth at Medicx.

"I am excited to join Medicx, a company rooted in patented, HIPAA-compliant technology and data assets, to deliver superior performance for our clients," said Mr. McCarthy. "Our Micro-Neighborhood approach is an amazing platform that we can bring to an even wider client base looking to deliver superior audience quality."

Virginia (Ginger) Evans brings more than 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience to Medicx. Before joining the company, she led insights and performance intelligence at Sharecare and QualityHealth. As a Senior Client Solutions Director at inVentiv Health, Virginia managed Sales Force Optimization analytics for pharmaceutical and medical device clients including market segmentation, forecasting, promotion response, product and portfolio optimization, alignment, and call-planning activities. Virginia will be responsible for fine-tuning the company's campaign performance analytics to set a new industry standard and for helping to expand the company's offerings around advanced analytics products.

"I am so pleased to join the Medicx team to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities we see for our new solutions across the healthcare industry. With the demand for more actionable insights, Medicx is uniquely poised to answer this call and help clients demonstrate the critical role they can play in improving patient outcomes," Mrs. Evans said.

Mark and Virginia are based in Medicx' New York City office.

About Medicx Media Solutions

Medicx Media Solutions ( https://medicxmedia.com/ ) provides best-in-class data-driven healthcare media analytics that sets the standard for hyper-locally targeted multichannel marketing and media campaigns with a focus on life sciences and other health-related brands. Through a patented analytical and HIPAA-compliant1 segmenting and targeting platform, Medicx profiles nearly 35MM Micro-Neighborhoods®, encompassing 240MM+ adult patients and over 4MM healthcare practitioners from evidence-based data. The outcome is an unmatched method of locating and engaging the right audiences across multiple platforms and channels resulting, in the more efficient and effective use of client's media dollars, higher audience quality, and compelling ROIs.

¹A re-identification risk determination was performed pursuant to the HIPAA Privacy Rule Expert Determination standard and the determination concluded that, in the given data use and disclosure context, the risk of re-identification was very small.

SOURCE Medicx Media Solutions

Related Links

http://www.medicxmedia.com

