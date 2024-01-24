New Medscape Report Reveals Progress Among Physician Burnout, Depression

News provided by

Medscape

24 Jan, 2024, 09:36 ET

Despite Positive Shift Unveiled in Annual Physician Burnout and Depression Survey, There's Still A Lot of Work to Do

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development, the latest annual survey on physician burnout and depression has reported uncommon declines in the rates among U.S. doctors. This could signal an encouraging shift in the overall mental well-being of physicians. 

Forty-nine percent of physicians told Medscape they feel burned out and 20% said they were depressed. In last year's report, the rates were 53% and 23%, respectively.

Other noteworthy findings in the Medscape Physician Burnout & Depression Report: "We Have Much Work to Do" include:

  • 83% of doctors surveyed cited professional stress as the primary contributor to their burnout and/or depression.
  • As in previous years, the number of work-related bureaucratic tasks was cited as the primary reason for burnout (62%). Spending too many hours at work (41%) and lack of respect from administrators, employers, and coworkers (40%) also were contributing factors.
  • Additionally, the Medscape Report found 48% of the physicians surveyed felt their employers do not recognize the pervasiveness of burnout among their medical staff.

To view the full report, click here: https://www.medscape.com/2024-lifestyle-burnout

Similar to last year's report, physicians in emergency medicine reported the highest burnout rates (63%). They were followed by ob/gyns, oncologists, pediatricians, and family physicians.

Medscape's report defined burnout as long-term, unresolved, job-related stress leading to exhaustion, cynicism, detachment from job responsibilities, and lacking a sense of personal accomplishment. Physicians also were asked whether they felt either clinically (severe depression lasting for some time and not tied to normal grief) or colloquially (feeling down, blue, or sad) depressed.

Higher Pay, More Support and Coping Methods May Alleviate Burnout

Similar to last year's report, higher pay, increased support staff, and greater flexibility at work emerged as key factors that could significantly contribute to reducing burnout and depression among physicians. The survey also found that physicians are increasingly adopting positive coping mechanisms, such as better exercise, talking with family and friends, and quality sleep.  

"We are pleased to report a positive shift in the well-being of physicians," said Jon McKenna, Medscape Senior Editor of Reports. "These findings underscore the resilience of physicians and emphasize the importance of collaborative efforts to create a supportive work environment." 

Medscape Survey Methods:

The 2024 Medscape Physician Burnout & Depression Report: 'We Have Much Work to Do' was completed by 9,226 U.S. physicians representing more than 29 specialty areas. Respondents were invited to respond to the online survey. The margin of error for the survey was +/- 1.02% at a 95% confidence level.

About Medscape

Medscape is the leading source of clinical news, health information, and point-of-care tools for health care professionals. Medscape offers specialists, primary care physicians, and other health professionals the most robust and integrated medical information and educational tools.

About WebMD  

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands Company, is the leading provider of health information services, serving patients, physicians, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications. The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org ®, and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Medscape

Also from this source

Medscape Kicks Off Virtual Live Event Series 'Medscape Masters'

Medscape Kicks Off Virtual Live Event Series 'Medscape Masters'

This fall's triple threat of COVID-19, flu and adult RSV has prompted new warnings for the medical community. On September 19, Medscape editors will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.