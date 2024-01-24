New Medscape Report Reveals Progress Among Physician Burnout, Depression

Despite Positive Shift Unveiled in Annual Physician Burnout and Depression Survey, There's Still A Lot of Work to Do

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development, the latest annual survey on physician burnout and depression has reported uncommon declines in the rates among U.S. doctors. This could signal an encouraging shift in the overall mental well-being of physicians.



Forty-nine percent of physicians told Medscape they feel burned out and 20% said they were depressed. In last year's report, the rates were 53% and 23%, respectively.

Other noteworthy findings in the Medscape Physician Burnout & Depression Report: "We Have Much Work to Do" include:

83% of doctors surveyed cited professional stress as the primary contributor to their burnout and/or depression.

As in previous years, the number of work-related bureaucratic tasks was cited as the primary reason for burnout (62%). Spending too many hours at work (41%) and lack of respect from administrators, employers, and coworkers (40%) also were contributing factors.

Additionally, the Medscape Report found 48% of the physicians surveyed felt their employers do not recognize the pervasiveness of burnout among their medical staff.

Similar to last year's report, physicians in emergency medicine reported the highest burnout rates (63%). They were followed by ob/gyns, oncologists, pediatricians, and family physicians.

Medscape's report defined burnout as long-term, unresolved, job-related stress leading to exhaustion, cynicism, detachment from job responsibilities, and lacking a sense of personal accomplishment. Physicians also were asked whether they felt either clinically (severe depression lasting for some time and not tied to normal grief) or colloquially (feeling down, blue, or sad) depressed.

Higher Pay, More Support and Coping Methods May Alleviate Burnout

Similar to last year's report, higher pay, increased support staff, and greater flexibility at work emerged as key factors that could significantly contribute to reducing burnout and depression among physicians. The survey also found that physicians are increasingly adopting positive coping mechanisms, such as better exercise, talking with family and friends, and quality sleep.

"We are pleased to report a positive shift in the well-being of physicians," said Jon McKenna, Medscape Senior Editor of Reports. "These findings underscore the resilience of physicians and emphasize the importance of collaborative efforts to create a supportive work environment."

Medscape Survey Methods:

The 2024 Medscape Physician Burnout & Depression Report: 'We Have Much Work to Do' was completed by 9,226 U.S. physicians representing more than 29 specialty areas. Respondents were invited to respond to the online survey. The margin of error for the survey was +/- 1.02% at a 95% confidence level.

