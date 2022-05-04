New Medspa in Downtown Dallas! Visit Eyden Skin

DALLAS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyden Skin is thrilled to announce to the Dallas community that they are opening their new medspa downtown. They are a full-service medspa and offer a variety of spa services, including cosmetic injectables, skin treatments, IV therapy, vitamin injections, and hair restoration. To help celebrate the grand opening, Eyden Skin is offering 40 dollars off your first anti-wrinkle injections and 15 percent off of all IV drips. Eyden Skin is dedicated to providing its clients with the very best in medical aesthetics and anti-aging services, with a focus on natural-looking results, wellness, and innovation.

Founder Chancey M. Parker

The founder of Eyden Skin, Chancey M. Parker, is a registered nurse who specializes in aesthetic and non-surgical cosmetic services. She has trained across the United States and works closely with her patients to restore the shape and youthful contours of the face. She prides herself in her approach to restoring skin while enhancing your beauty. The goal of all treatments at Eden Skin is to celebrate clients' natural features through effective skin solutions.

The mission of Eyden Skin is simple -- to enhance the beauty and confidence of everyone who walks through the door. While everyone has access to over-the-counter products, at a med spa, you can get professional-grade treatments administered by knowledgeable and licensed providers.

One of the primary services offered by Eyden Skin is IV therapy, which is a great way to improve your health and beauty from the inside out. When you receive IV therapy, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids are delivered directly to your bloodstream, bypassing the digestive system. This means that you can get more of the nutrients you need to keep your body healthy. Some of the benefits of IV therapy include improved hydration, increased energy, reduced stress, better skin health, and reduced inflammation.

Along with IV therapy, Eyden Skin also offers cosmetic injectables, such as dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle injections. These treatments can help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, resulting in a more youthful appearance. You can also add on skin treatments such as micro-needling, chemical peels, or pimple zappers.

A unique offering you can find at Eyden Skin is their Growth Factor Injection, which helps to mitigate hair loss. This proven hair loss treatment can regenerate hair follicles and promote new hair growth. Injections of growth factor are made from platelets that are naturally found in the human body, and these platelets work to repair damaged tissues. Growth factors help to slow down hair loss and often also stimulate hair growth in the follicles that have begun to produce less hair.

Eyden Skin is excited to offer these services to the Dallas community and looks forward to helping you achieve your aesthetic goals! Take advantage of the grand opening specials and call today or book online to schedule your consultation.

Learn more about how Eyden Skin is bringing revolutionary skincare to downtown Dallas with the grand opening of their new medical spa at www.eydenskin.com.

About Eyden Skin

Eyden Skin is a medical spa in downtown Dallas that specializes in aesthetic and non-surgical cosmetic services. Founder Chancey M. Parker is a registered nurse and has trained across the United States. The center prides itself on its holistic approach to patient care and the personalized treatment each client receives. Find out more about the service offered by Eyden Skin as well as grand opening promotional deals at www.eydenskin.com.

Contact:

Chancey M. Parker

[email protected]

(214) 613-6038

SOURCE Eyden Skin