New MedTrait™ Laboratory Report by GeneTrait™ Enables Simple and Effective Genetically Guided Medication Management

The MedTrait laboratory report combines drug management tools with advanced pharmacogenetic (PGx) technology to assist personalized prescribing decisions. Traditional trial and error prescribing methods often lead to unpleasant side effects and expensive medications that simply do not work.

MedTrait solves this problem by analyzing each person's unique DNA, their individual drug risk, multiple drug interactions and lifestyle considerations to optimize targeted treatment plans at all stages of care and wellness.

MedTrait's simple, powerful reporting platform is available today through qualified channels. Interested parties are encouraged to contact the MedTrait team directly at www.genetrait.com/medtrait, info@genetrait.com or (800) 592-8646.

About MedTrait

MedTrait is an advanced laboratory report which bridges the gap between complicated genetic data and actionable clinical guidance. A customized MedTrait report provides quick and reliable personalized treatment guidance as an alternative to the non-targeted methods commonly used today. Current medications can be evaluated within seconds and decisions for future prescribing can continue to be analyzed for life.

MedTrait is powered by a unique PGx knowledge base and interpretation algorithm, developed and maintained by the experts at GeneTrait Laboratories. The platform is designed for comprehensive whole person wellness and lifetime medication management, including complex polypharmacy, mental health and pain management.

MedTrait benefits both the individual and healthcare system as a whole by:

managing high drug and care costs,

controlling unwanted side effects,

decreasing unsuccessful treatments

and limiting the likelihood of hospitalization.

About GeneTrait Laboratories

GeneTrait Laboratories is a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Laboratories, Inc, a Columbia, MO based scientific genetic testing company established in 1996. The laboratory has been performing advanced, reliable genetic testing for over 21 years and maintains accreditations to perform clinical molecular diagnostic testing in all 50 states.

