New Membership Offering for the Next Generation of Manufacturing Leaders

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI) today announced the launch of its new Silver membership tier to provide additional professional development opportunities for executives at all levels of their manufacturing careers. Silver membership is open to anyone at a manufacturing company but ideal for mid- to senior-level executives, and is categorized into four overall practice groups: Business Strategy, Finance, Legal & Compliance, and Operations.

"MAPI has a rich history supporting executive leaders in manufacturing," said Stephen Gold, president and CEO of MAPI. "As we have evolved our mission over the past 87 years, we have consistently heard from our members that developing their teams is critical to their success. This goes hand-in-hand with the serious talent acquisition and retention issues facing the industry. Silver membership supports this growing need."

Silver membership offers:

The Manufacturing Hub, an online community to connect with peers in manufacturing

A comprehensive success-in-role professional development platform by Korn Ferry Advance, which offers traits assessments, insights, a presentation app, and access to coaching and 24/7 live support

Member rates of almost 20% off for MAPI's Manufacturing Impact Series events for manufacturers, many of which offer CPE credits

A continually growing slate of live and on-demand webinars, which also often offer CPE credits

Silver member-only virtual roundtables that dive into the issues most pressing for manufacturers

Access to MAPI's library of business insights, research, and benchmarks

To learn more and join, visit mapi.net/Silver.

About MAPI

Founded in 1933, the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI) is a nonprofit organization that connects manufacturing leaders with the ideas they need to make smarter decisions. As the manufacturing leadership network, its mission is to build strong leadership within manufacturing to drive the growth, profitability, and stature of global manufacturers. For more information, visit mapi.net.

