New Memoir 'Everything Is Going to Be All Right' Offers Hope and Faith Amid the Trials of Alzheimer's

A Story of Love, Caregiving and Faith as Husband Chronicles His Wife's Battle with Alzheimer's

RALEIGH, N.C., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In his debut memoir "Everything Is Going to Be All Right: A Faith Journey Through Alzheimer's"(published by WestBow Press), Scott Yates invites readers into an intimate story of love, loss, and spiritual endurance as he walks alongside his wife through the devastating progression of Alzheimer's disease.

The book recounts the journey of Scott and Eleanor "Nell" Yates, two newspaper reporters who met early in their careers and built a life together centered on family, journalism and shared faith. Their lives changed dramatically when Nell was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016. As the disease gradually took away her ability to communicate and live independently, Scott stepped into the demanding role of caregiver, navigating the challenges that accompany what many call "the long goodbye."

He faced the daily burdens many caregivers know well — exhaustion, grief and the painful realization that some challenges cannot be overcome through personal strength alone — yet, through it all, Scott discovered profound spiritual lessons. He came to see how suffering and uncertainty can draw people closer to God and deepen their trust in his guidance.

During one especially meaningful moment in the nursing home, after Nell's speech had become largely incoherent due to aphasia, Scott rhetorically said, "Isn't it going to be amazing when we see Jesus face-to-face." Nell suddenly spoke clearly and confidently to reassure her husband, telling him, "Everything is going to be all right." That moment of clarity became the title, message and inspiration for this book. For the next year, Scott led a Bible study in the nursing home with other patients as Nell held his hand and shared her smiles. Scott was holding Nell's hand as she took her last breath, called home to see Jesus on the same day the book was published.

"I could see blessings of God working in our lives as I cared for my wife. She became easy to care for with peace in her heart. I could see how we were being led closer to Jesus, to trust Him to help us carry the burdens each day," the author states. "I pray that sharing the story can help other caregivers and all those facing trials in life see Jesus at work in our lives, and to give God the glory of helping us navigate through the storms of life."

In a time when many are searching for hope during personal trials, "Everything Is Going to Be All Right" offers a message of encouragement: even in the darkest storms of life, faith and love can sustain the human spirit.

"Everything Is Going to Be All Right: A Faith Journey Through Alzheimer's"

By Scott Yates

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 206 pages | ISBN 9798385065233

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 206 pages | ISBN 9798385065226

E-Book | 206 pages | ISBN 9798385065219

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Author website www.jscottyates.com

About the Author

Scott Yates and his wife, Eleanor "Nell" Yates, met as veteran reporters at the Fayetteville Observer and married in 1992. Their son, Lee, was born in 1994. Nell wrote for numerous university, state, and national publications, while Scott later founded OnPoint Communications Group in 2013. In 2016, Nell was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, deepening the couple's faith and ministry. They are members of the North Raleigh Church of Christ. Scott is also a founding member and chairman of Grace Ministries USA, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people grow in their relationship with Jesus through Bible study and outreach. Today, he continues to lead the Bible study in the nursing home sharing the Gospel, living in gratitude for blessings including Nell's smiles that radiated from peace in her heart to the very end of their time together in this world.

About WestBow Press

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan. For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call 844-714-3454.

Media Contact

Scott Yates (Author)

OnPoint Communications

919-649-6621

[email protected]

Author website: www.jscottyates.com

Substack: https://jscottyates.substack.com/

SOURCE Scott Yates