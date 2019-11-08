New Memoir Growing Up Between Stops on the A-train Releases as a Best-seller

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Y. Johnson-Garcia's debut memoir Growing Up Between Stops on the A-train was released yesterday, achieving best-seller status on Amazon in 13 categories, including the #1 Best Seller in Biographies of Pop, R&B, Rap & Hip-Hop, Jazz, and Rock Composers & Musicians categories, respectively; #1 Best Seller in Biographies of Movie Directors; and a highly coveted position in the Best Sellers in Biographies & Memoirs of Women category alongside New York Times Best Sellers Educated by Tara Westover and Becoming by Michelle Obama.

Growing Up Between Stops on the A-train is hit songwriter Johnson-Garcia's true story about surviving a near-deadly type 1 diabetes diagnosis at 8 years old, leaving home at 17 years old, moving by herself to New York City, and overcoming many serious life challenges during her pursuit of success and life happiness.

Johnson-Garcia also wrote and directed a short film by the same title, which is based on the book. The film was released on October 15, 2019 and will be submitted to the Tribeca Film Festival for consideration for the Tribeca X Award based on its intersection of film and advertising.

Growing Up Between Stops on the A-train: A Memoir is now available for purchase online at bookstores worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Johnson-Garcia is thrilled about the reception her book is receiving and hopes her long-planned memoir will inspire readers to never give up. Johnson-Garcia states, "I think we all benefit from sharing both our successes and failures with each other. Ultimately, I hope readers walk away after reading my book feeling more human, more empowered, and more inspired to share their own stories, too."

