New Memoir Released of an American Woman's 50-year Career

EDINA, Minn., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shatterproof by Joann Hunt is a memoir of her 50-year struggle to climb corporate ladders and break the glass ceiling. Much has changed in these years; much has not. Women continue to earn less than men in similar positions, and women are seldom groomed for top spots. She knows why. Her life demonstrates these factors. This timely subject continues to be in the media forefront.

Joann L. Hunt

In investment banking and college administration, Joann showed tenacity as she faced professional challenges and enormous obstacles, climbing higher and higher to break through the glass ceiling. Her career was fraught with heartache and filled with reward. Her life was spent seeking success in an often-hostile world. She proved to be as shatterproof as the glass ceiling. Women of all ages will identify and learn from the determination, strength, and success that has been her life.

Shatterproof is amusing, entertaining and dead-serious. Readers will resonate with Joann's upbringing, romances, heartbreaks, and career failures and successes.

Joann says, "Paving my own path, I sometimes violated old, unspoken rules and reaped disdain from colleagues. Often, I didn't know the rules of the game or even that it was a game. I might call it a perfect storm: Throughout my career I felt caught in a maelstrom of forces beyond my control. These reflections have enabled me to fully comprehend the events of my life."

Joann showed tenacity in facing professional challenges from Secretary to Operations Manager in the Twin Cities, to Stockbroker at two San Francisco firms, to Training Manager at Charles Schwab & Co., to President/CEO of a Fortune 500 corporate subsidiary, and as college administrator and faculty. She reached pinnacles of success beyond her dreams despite enormous obstacles. She succeeded at challenging assignments, attained an advanced degree, reached senior management and administration, mentored other women, and fought for recognition of herself and others. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Relations and Organizational Behavior from The University of San Francisco and a Master of Arts in Leadership from Augsburg University. Her masters thesis focused on What Prevents Women From Achieving Top Levels in For-Profit Corporations? Joann Hunt lives in suburban Minneapolis. Now in her 80s, she is retired and lives an active, friend-filled contemplative life. This is her first book written over 10 years.

This creative, nonfiction memoir will appeal to ambitious women of all ages. It will resonate with women who have fought the battle. Younger women will discover much of what the previous generation has done to pave the way. Additionally, all ambitious women will become aware of and propelled to change many of the remaining barriers to their success. Order through Amazon.com.

