New Menarini Silicon Biosystems partnership with Alivio Health expands patient access to CELLSEARCH® liquid biopsy tests

Menarini Silicon Biosystems just signed a partnership with Alivio Health to provide preferred access, to their clients and members, to the minimally invasive CELLSEARCH® CTC tests so that more cancer patients may benefit from real-time information on disease status and response to therapy.

BOLOGNA, Italy and HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Menarini Silicon Biosystems (MSB), a pioneer of liquid biopsy and single cell technologies, announced today its partnership with Alivio Health. This new agreement opens the door to preferred access for Alivio Health clients and providers to the valuable information offered by the CELLSEARCH CTC tests, which allow longitudinal monitoring of cancer patients at any time during the course of the disease. Starting from a simple blood draw, CELLSEARCH CTC tests provide valuable information on a patient's cancer at diagnosis and during therapy, which enables doctors to make more informed and timely decisions to optimize their therapeutic strategy.

According to Daryl Spinner Vice President, Market Access and Reimbursement at Menarini Group "we are delighted by this new partnership that makes it easier for Alivio Health's members to access and their physicians to order our tests. All members of Alivio Health can now benefit with preferred access and pricing from the improved and more rapid diagnostic information and therapeutic approaches these tests inform". Indeed, MSB's Gold Standard CELLSEARCH® CTC test is the first and only clinically validated, FDA-cleared test for capturing and enumerating circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in cancer patients with metastatic breast, prostate and colorectal cancer to help inform clinical decision-making. New CELLSEARCH LDTs (Laboratory Developed Tests) are also available to clinicians for CTC enumeration and HER2 and PD-L1 targeted therapy-associated biomarker analysis in patients with various solid tumors, as well as for patients with melanoma and multiple myeloma. The minimally invasive nature of the CELLSEARCH tests makes them convenient to monitor patients with serial CTC testing for real-time clinical information at any time during the course of their disease.

The new partnership will benefit the members of Alivio Health whose main mission is to facilitate access to the right test at the right time. Specifically, among the over 200,000 members of Alivio Health's participating health plans, patients with cancer will now have access to more accurate, timely, affordable and reimbursable MSB liquid biopsy tests, so that they may benefit from a more informed therapeutic strategy.

For Fabio Piazzalunga, President and CEO of MSB, "we are particularly excited by this opportunity to reach out to a broader pool of professionals and patients thanks to this new partnership. As we pursue our relentless endeavors to advance liquid biopsy tests that can aid in the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of patients, we are also eager to ensure that our technology is accessible to the clinicians who can prescribe them". For both MSB and Alivio Health, this partnership will contribute to their common and primary ambition, which is to expand access to innovative testing approaches that allow providers to better understand the disease dynamics of their patients and therefore offer improved care to patients.

About Menarini Silicon Biosystems (MSB)

MSB offers unique rare-cell technologies and solutions that provide clinical researchers with access to unparalleled resolution in the study of cells and their molecular characterization.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems , based in Bologna, Italy, and Huntingdon Valley, PA., U.S., is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, a multinational pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics company headquartered in Florence, Italy, with more than 17,000 employees in 140 countries.

About Alivio Health

Alivio Health is a national genetic benefit solutions company committed to providing access to a comprehensive suite of molecular diagnostics enabling actionable insights for patients and their physicians. The constant and rapid expansion of genetic services has left laboratories and payers of healthcare incessantly navigating challenges around medical policy, coverage, and reimbursement. Alivio Health, through its comprehensive, direct-contracted nationwide network of genetic laboratories, is facilitating access to the right test at the right time. For more information, visit www.alivio.health.

