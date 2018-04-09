New Men's Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987)

He developed a prototype for POWDER BOXERS & BRIEFS to prevent or alleviate perspiration discomfort and odor in the crotch area for men and older boys. As such, it reduces the chance of chapped skin leading to more serious health conditions. Therefore, it eliminates the need for and cost of dermatologist care and treatment. At the same time, it adds a refreshing fragrance to undergarments. It also affords peace of mind and eliminates embarrassment. In addition, it is comfortable, convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "Whether on the job building fences or participating in sports activities, I always had difficulties with chapped skin from excess perspiration in the crotch area and wanted to find a way to alleviate the problem," he said.

