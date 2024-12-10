New Mentoring Solution Empowers High Schools to Help First-Generation Students Thrive in College Admissions

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProImpact, a social impact company dedicated to leveling the playing field for college-bound students, has launched a transformative college mentoring program designed to equip high schools with the tools to better serve their students, especially first-generation applicants. This comprehensive program not only provides critical guidance but also helps students avoid the pitfalls of mounting college debt by making informed decisions throughout the admissions process.

ProImpact's innovative mentoring program combines three robust resources to ensure students succeed in their journey to higher education:

Tailored Online Courses with Real-Time Progress Tracking

ProImpact offers three comprehensive courses to address the unique challenges of various student groups: 1st GEN Recruit : For first-generation students starting their college journey.

: For first-generation students starting their college journey. 1st GEN 5-Star : For high-achieving first-gen students in the top quartile of their class.

: For high-achieving first-gen students in the top quartile of their class. Authentic U: For students needing extra support to transition to higher education successfully.

Each course includes a Student Progress Report that tracks students' performance across ten key areas of the admissions process. These reports are designed to be easily emailed to counselors, providing them with clear, one-page visual summaries for each college-bound student. ProImpact's courses also offer proven strategies to greatly improve students' chances of being admitted to top colleges. To achieve the best results, these strategies should be implemented gradually over time. Therefore, ProImpact strongly recommends that students begin this phase of their college admissions journey in December of their junior year.

2. Motivational Webinar Kick-Off

Students begin their journey with an engaging, live online webinar. This session not only introduces them to the mentoring program but also inspires and motivates them to stay committed to their college goals.

Ongoing Online Mentoring

Through regular online check-ins, students receive personalized guidance, share best practices with peers, and stay connected with experienced ProImpact mentors who understand the intricacies of college admissions.

A Legacy of Impact

ProImpact's program was inspired by its founder Christopher Meyer's years of mentoring first-generation students in Orange County, California. "I worked with countless bright students who lacked someone at home to discuss college admissions," Meyer explains. "Seeing their potential yet recognizing the barriers they faced, I developed a comprehensive mentoring program they could rely on for encouragement and actionable tips throughout the admissions process."

In 2023, Meyer was honored by ONE OC, the largest educational nonprofit in Orange County, CA with an Excellence Award for his impactful mentoring work. Additionally, the I Have a Dream Foundation Los Angeles piloted ProImpact's mentoring program with remarkable success. "ProImpact's mentoring program helped our students get organized, stay motivated, and feel confident in their college applications," said Raquel Alvarado, College Coordinator for IHAD LA.

Affordable, Flexible Pricing with Social Impact

ProImpact offers transparent, pick & choose pricing and sliding scale options to make the program accessible to all schools:

Students Course + Progress Report Webinar Kick-Off Online Mentoring Complete Package 100 $999 $299 $1999 $2800 200 $1699 $399 $3599 $4899 300 $2549 $499 $5399 $7199

Special Offer for High School Administrators

ProImpact invites high school administrators to witness the program's effectiveness firsthand. Sign up today for a free 15-minute strategy session and two complimentary student coaching slots to experience the transformative impact of ProImpact's mentoring services.

"Many students transitioning to college benefit from advice in surround-sound from family members, which provides invaluable support and helps them move forward. At ProImpact, we recreate that same sense of support and insider know-how for students who may not have it," Meyer explains. "To high school administrators, I say this: if you have promising students at risk of slipping through the cracks, bring two of them to us now. We'll surround them with ProImpact's guidance and encouragement, and it will make a huge difference in the college admission outcome." Meyer's confidence and commitment are evident as he shares this special invitation for December and January. Your students' futures start today—don't miss this opportunity to help them succeed!

About ProImpact

ProImpact is a Southern California-based social impact company focused on empowering students and schools through innovative, results-driven mentoring programs.

Contact Information

Christopher Meyer

Principal, ProImpact Group

[email protected]

949-898-4553

go.proimpactgroup.com

SOURCE ProImpact Group